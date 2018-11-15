Chief Jumbe Appears in Court for Assault

Chief Jumbe of Mambwe district, his driver and retainers yesterday appeared in the Chipata magistrates’ court for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Chief Jumbe who is Oswell Zimba, Jeffrey Banda, Kenneth Mwale, James Yolamu and Victor Nsefu appeared for mention and explanation of the charge and mention.

Chief Jumbe, Banda who is his driver, Mwale and Yolamu who are his retainers and Nsefu who is a businessman are alleged to have assaulted Zakeyo Zulu, Nebert Muzenga Phiri and Lazarous Shawa on September 19, 2018.

The accused would take plea in Mambwe where they allegedly committed the crime.

Chipata principal resident magistrate Jennifer Bwalya adjourned the matter to December 12, 2018 for mention and extended the accused police bond.

One of the complainants Nebert Muzenga Phiri is contesting Chief Jumbe’s ascendancy to the throne in the courts of law.