Denmark freezes aid to Tanzania in wake of homophobic rhetoric

Denmark has frozen millions of kroner of aid to Tanzania after a leading politician in the east-African country voiced some very homophobic opinions recently.
Two weeks ago, Paul Makonda, the regional commissioner for the city of Dar es Salaam, urged the citizens of his country to report homosexuals to the authorities and pledged to hunt down gay people by investigating social media accounts.
“I’m very concerned about the negative development in Tanzania – most recently the completely unacceptable homophobic statements from a commissioner,” Ulla Tørnæs, the development minister, wrote on Twitter.
“So I’ve decided to withhold 65 million kroner earmarked for the country. Respect for human rights is of paramount importance to Denmark.”
Tanzania’s ambassador to Denmark, Dr Wilbrod Slaa (who is based in Stockholm), has been summoned to explain the situation, while Tørnæs has already met with Tanzania’s foreign minister. Later this month, the EU will sit down to discuss how to approach the issue.
5 Comments
PROPHET OF DOOM
fuck off with your fucking aid we have enough money in our bank and we can print some so fuck your pussies and mbolos
Dizmo
This what the devil can do in these last days . Let them keep their devilish money as Tanzania keeps the almight God to their side .
Concerned citizenship
Keep your money we don’t need in Tanzania.you want to allow a man having sex with another man. That’s devilish.
mengmoreler
Hmmm!devil mind ,bt some aid agent are very foolilish ai!then they were born frm a man and a human kkkkkk!haaa!Satan z real people and let us b careful wth these white!plz Tanzanians put God first n evrythng u do and don’t wory wth this earthly foolish life.
Chilankalipa
Let all Danish people marry same sex and see whether there will be any Denmark to talk about in 90 years. Stupid idiots.