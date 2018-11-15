Job Losses Looming at Mopani

Mopani Copper Mines is on the verge of another mass retrenchment of employees over alleged high production costs and low copper prices.
The global mining firm has entered into talks with the Mine Workers Union over the looming crisis with job losses cited as the easiest solution.
Mopani Copper Mines had undertaken a mine audit which revealed that it was making loses due to high costs of production.
The Mine Workers of Zambia has expressed concern with the desire to downsize the workforce by the mining firm.
“We have been told that they want to retrench workers because production costs are high. Off course as unions we are still engaging them because this will come with a negative impact our members. The situation doesn’t seem to be okay as it looks from the outside, Mopani looks like they are resolved to reduce the workforce,” One of the Union officials disclosed.
But when contacted Mopani Copper Mines Employee Relations Manager George Mayeya said the unions are being engaged to find possible way reducing workforce as a result of a high production costs.
He said the discussions are exploring various options among them voluntary separation.
“We have been engaging with a view to discussing the labour operationalization process that we are undertaking; we had a meeting last Friday, we are looking at voluntary separation and early retirement. We want to use that in order to reduce the numbers. Basically as at now in terms of unit cost of production, our unit has been above the selling unit of copper. We want to address that unit cost to acceptable levels,” he stated.
11 Comments
Mazuba Isaacs halukuba hamumba
Pf, talk what else do u want to c for u to know on what is happening in zambia
King demon
This cant be avoided as the company cant make a loss só people will lose jobs. No càmpany would work knowing they aint making profit.. Shame
Muntu mufunelo
Who sets the prices of copper?? Is it Edgar lungu or u Mr Isaac ? Why do we even talk when we don’t even know what u are talking about????
Jms
When you want to win some one confuse him so do mopani/and the govt
The Artillery
When Mopani make the profit they don’t even increase salaries for there workers,now when they make losses they threaten the gov’t to retreanch some workers.Mr President Sir,if Mopani has failled please look for other investers we are tired with ba mopani and conditions of service are not good at mopani.
Mac Ernest
You people when the copper price is high you does not even talk about it now when it’s low now you’re talking please leave us if you are making loses
Truth man
Mining is a business like any other and the sole purpose of doing business is to make profit. Therefore if a business is making losses the owner has to find ways of rectifying the problem. And it is the same with Mopani copper mines.
Mc dee
To my brothers in the copperbelt have u seen w@ headlong decisions are capable of doing!! DUNUNA REVERSE… “This is simply w@ the adage means”.its high time rats deserted the sinking ship! of one ill comes many.
i lyk your comment notbpf thugs who support nomunguku mumitwe
I think let us notnfear someone bcoz of his position or else 5his country is heading to destruction. Wake up you Zambiand and speak for your country against these money hunters govt known as pf
pf motto,For lower taxes,more jobs, more money in your pockets
I think we as pf govt we’ve failed to fulfill what we promised people of Zambia. No wonder problems we’ll be facing day after day. The main problem is that we have a vision less leader in the name of ecl who doesn’t know anything but only corruption and false fake journeys for stealing money in the name of travelling allowances when us carders of him are looming in the streets. Youve removed us from town including street vendors now do you think we’ll all marry your ka daughter tasila lungu in oder for earn a living? Be patriotic not just pakanwa nefime no kunse. I think kachema hh is right with what z doing coz even us your supporters have lost trust and confidence in you Mr chipata lungu boy
kelvin divine bwalya
Mmmmmm Ar U The Only Mining Company In Zambia Coz Everytime Ati Ba Mopani, Ninshi Nimwebofye Mupanga Loss coz bonse balepanga loss coz copper price is low bt only u why