Mpika Businessman Freed of Gun Possession charges

The Mpika Magistrate Court has freed Mpika prominent business man Mordecai Sichalwe and fined him K5000 which should be paid within 7 days.
Mpika Magistrate Chinkashi Chilingala has also ordered the state to return all the guns back to Sichalwe.
Sichalwe was found in possession of eight unlicensed guns and more than 200 rounds of ammunitions and pleaded guilty to all the charges.
On Wednesday Sichalwe appeared before Magistrate Chinkashi Chilingala and was charged with 3 Counts of; Failing to renew a firearm licence contrary to Section 14(1), (6), (8) and 54 (1) of the Firearms Act Chapter 110 of the Laws of Zambia and 2 Counts of being in possession of Ammunition in excess of the authorized quantities contrary to Section 10(1) (2) (a) (b) as read with Section 58 regulation 25 of the Firearms Act Chapter 110 of the Laws of Zambia bringing the total to 5 counts.
Particulars of the offence were that Modecai Sichalwe, on a date unknown but between 15th May 2018 and 2nd November 2018, at Mpika in Mpika district in Muchinga Province willfully and unlawfully did fail to renew a firearm Licence No. 1204005, 9006184, and Licence No.608018 as required by law.
According to Magistrate Chilingala, also on 2nd November 2018 at Mpika in Mpika district, Sichalwe was found in possession of 302 excess ammunition of a 223 Rifle, contrary to authorized quantity of 100 ammunitions to be possessed at any one time.
The Magistrate added that, on the very day, the accused person was also found in possession of 63 excess ammunitions of a pistol contrary to the authorized quantity of 50 ammunitions to be possessed at any one time.
Sichalwe has since pleaded guilty on all 5 charges and is set to appear in court tomorrow, November 15, 2018 for Facts of the matter and possible judgement.
