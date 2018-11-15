Pres. Lungu Agrees to Meet South Chiefs

President Edgar Lungu has agreed to a request by six Southern Province chiefs to have a meeting with him at an appropriate time to discuss many developmental challenges affecting their chiefdoms.

President Lungu has however suggested that such a meeting should be held in Lusaka instead of each district as requested by the chiefs.

The six chiefs are Simwatachela and Chikanta of Kalomo, Mukobela of Namwala, Chief Chooma of Choma and Chiefs Sekute and Nyawa of Kazungula district.

President Lungu says he is aware that each Chiefdom has peculiar problems and that it is important that the chiefs and government work together to address them including the performance of PF members of Parliament.

He says Cabinet will work out a schedule in which he will have meetings with different chiefs across Zambia.

President Lungu said this during a meeting with the six Chiefs at Chrismar Hotel in Livingstone this afternoon.

Earlier Chief Chikanta who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs thanked the government for its material and logistical support towards the funeral of Chieftainess Choongo of Monze district who died last week in Kitwe.