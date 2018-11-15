RB Snubs Mutati Led MMD Card Renewal Exercise

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has distanced himself from reports that he will be the chief guest at Saturday’s MMD card renewal exercise in Lusaka.

Banda’s administrative assistant Chibeza Mfuni said that President Banda would not rendering his signature to the Felix Mutati MMD faction’s card renewal exercise.

“The office of the Fourth Republican President, His Excellency Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, has learnt with dismay of news items on various media platforms purporting that the former President will be attending a card renewal event that has been organized by the MMD party, on 17th November, 2018,” Mfuni stated.

President’s office said that the report was part of what has become the toxic trend of false news.

The former President’s snub of the MMD card renewal exercise has dealt a blow to Mutati who is looking for a fast track way to rebound after being fired by President Edgar Lungu as Works and Supply Minister.