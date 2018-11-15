RB Snubs Mutati Led MMD Card Renewal Exercise

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has distanced himself from reports that he will be the chief guest at Saturday’s MMD card renewal exercise in Lusaka.
Banda’s administrative assistant Chibeza Mfuni said that President Banda would not rendering his signature to the Felix Mutati MMD faction’s card renewal exercise.
“The office of the Fourth Republican President, His Excellency Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, has learnt with dismay of news items on various media platforms purporting that the former President will be attending a card renewal event that has been organized by the MMD party, on 17th November, 2018,” Mfuni stated.
President’s office said that the report was part of what has become the toxic trend of false news.
The former President’s snub of the MMD card renewal exercise has dealt a blow to Mutati who is looking for a fast track way to rebound after being fired by President Edgar Lungu as Works and Supply Minister.
11 Comments
Tito
You will reap what sore remember what you did in 2016 when all of you regrouped and supported the PF now you are paying attribute to your behavior if you The MMD never supported these hypocrites we would have not been suffering and being subjected to hash Tax systems we are experiencing today. Look at you now you have been left alone wondering therefore remember what goes up always comes down always remember physics force of gravity . God is watching, now what message are you going to preach to us you thought you are clever now it’s time your political carriers to demise. MMD This is the time you must pay your dues to unfortunate part of your political game May your party rest in peace congratulations
tiyenayo
love of money will destroy our country
mengmorelerw
Why not z he nt a state man now?ok bayopa punishment frm ba lungu.eheee!dats how slavery begins.
emmanuel
Need you in power
PILATO
BANDA WAS FAR BETTER OFF LUNGU
PILATO
PF was voted into power because of sata and not…gu
Akumawa
Iwe Ka pilato ka mu chibuku plz don’t hate the player,jst hate the game n wt abt upnd coz hh wz successor to mazoka same to Edgar
Trevor Pambwe
Chachine pilato boi,bt guest wt tatwakaleke Ku oppoza echobafwila
EMESCo
Mr Rupia Banda be the President of MMD so that in 2021 wiii be the president of ZAMBIA see How things are in Zambia economy down government are sold to chinese stated by hh Rupia come in please
King cool
Bwafya Sana nomba,, Jesus Christ I wish your time was now to come and see what is happening with your people who have no mercy on us… I don’t know what type of people are they ? Merciless.. they promised people more money in the pocket, but today it’s No money and more taxes. What a shame.. I wish I was Elijah or Elisha or Samuel… because This Saul we have,, He is punishing direct…in the name of development. People are going worse than before….
mauto nkhowani
Pliz we need u as our president ba bwezani thats why u have a name like that bwezamipo and I guarantee you that you’re winning