Three Die in Katete Road Accident

14TH NOVEMBER, 2018 – Three people died whilst one sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident which happened at Mtetezi area about 18 Kilometres east of Katete along Great East Road in Eastern Province on 13/11/18 around 1930hrs.

Among the deceased are two female adults and one male adult while the driver sustained serious injuries. The trio where passengers in a Toyota Sprinter Registration ABJ 8417 that was driven by Grayford Phiri aged 30 years of Mukanda village, Chipata.The fourth passenger Moses Zulu aged 27 years escaped unhurt.

The deceased have been identified as Maureen Mumba aged 21, Davison Lungu aged 39 and Banda other name not known all of Nyimba District.

Also involved was a Scania truck registration number ABM 6038 driven by a unknown driver.

The accident happened when the driver of the Sprinter hit into a stationed truck which had stopped on the middle of the road at a curve.

The driver of the Sprinter is admitted to St Francis Hospital while the three deceased are laying in the Mortuary awaiting Postmortem.

The driver of the Scania truck has been charged for Obstruction of road by Motor Vehicle whilst the driver of the Sprinter will be charged with three counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

We are appealing to motorists to always park broken down vehicles off the road or use appropriate warning signs on public roads to avoid such accidents.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE DEPUTY PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER