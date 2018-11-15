Yaluma Leads Zambian Companies at Chinese Expo

Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma has led some Zambian companies in participating in the first ever China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Eight Zambian companies participated at this expo and they were drawn from various sectors including honey, gemstones, livestock, agro-processing, handcrafts, and cargo and logistics industries.

Yaluma has expressed delight at Zambian companies being part of the expo in China.

In the delegation was also Ministry Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame.