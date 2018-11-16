Beer Poisoning Kills Kawambwa Youth

A 23 year old man of Kawambwa District of Luapula Province has died after taking beer suspected to have been poisoned.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the deceased identified as Stain Chungu died a few hours after taking the alleged poisoned beer.

Hamoonga said the deceased had joined his friends among them his brother after taking his vehicle to the garage, for a few bottles of beer.

“They drank beer together including his elder brother Mwila Chungu. At about 16:30hrs the deceased left his friends and went back to the garage to check on the progress. Later he went home after collecting his truck. Upon arrival home he decided to take a bath and whilst in the bathing room he felt some chest pains and shouted for help,” he stated.

Hamoonga said the brother and mother to the deceased who stepped in quickly to help only managed to rush him to Kawambwa General Hospital where he died around 19:30hrs.

He said Police suspect foul play and have since instituted investigations in the matter.