BODY OF HON. KUFAKWANDI ARRIVES TODAY FRIDAY, 16TH NOVEMBER 2018

Pretoria- Friday 16th November 2018.

The body of the late Sesheke Member of Parliament Hon. Frank Simone Kufakwandi, who died on Monday will arrive in Zambia on today.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed that government had finalised the arrangement for the repatriation of the remains of the law-maker.

He disclosed that the remains of Hon. Kufakwandi will be repatriated to Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone and will arrive today 12;50hrs.

He said this was done so because burial is expected to be held in Sesheke.

Mr. Mwamba said the body of Hon. Kufakwandi will be accompanied by the Widow, Mrs. Masiliso, and the High Commissioner himself.

The body will be carried by British Airways aircraft that will land at 12;50hrs at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone.

The body is expected to be received by Southern Province Administration and by the National Aseembly led by Hon. Edify Hamukale.

Last month, Government evacuated Hon. Kufakwandi to South Africa to receive specialised medical treatment.

He was being treated at Awryp Medical Centre in Johannesburg but died on Monday.