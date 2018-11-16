Fundanga Warns Against Anti-China Sentiments

Former Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says Zambia like any other country should be careful with how it deals with China as it had become an important global player.

And Fundanga says negative sentiments about the country could affect debt pricing.

Speaking during a public forum in Lusaka, Fundanga said China was now a major shareholder in major financial institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Let me also warn now that China is an important global player and China now is one of the major shareholders in the international financial institutions in the world including the IMF and the World Bank. So how we deal with China is important,” he said.

Dr Fundanga wondered why China was being cast in bad light when historically it had stood by third world countries and offered low interest loans.

He also said that Zambia’s debt situation could be hurt by negative sentiments by the citizenry and also politicians.

Dr Fundanga said Zambian citizens had a duty to help improve the perception of their country to the outside world.

He said the borrowed money had been put to good use through the various construction projects that the country had witnessed.