Police Arrest Bishop and his Wife for Theft of K70, 000

16TH NOVEMBER, 2018 – Police in Lusaka have arrested three pastors for theft namely: Bishop John Nundwe popularly known as Bishop John General aged 46 of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church located at plot number 178 Chishimba road off Commonwealth Road in Matero, his wife Pastor Maureen Kakwende aged 35 also an Accountant of the same Church and Paul Kambazo commonly known as Pastor Paul Fire for the offence of Theft.
It is alleged that in March, 2016 Matildah Mwanza aged 43 of Foxdale met Pastor Paul fire aged 56 in mutendere whilst she had a toothache who later introduced and assured her that Bishop John General would be able to cure her in matero.
Upon meeting the Bishop, pastor Paul Fire intimated to Bishop John General that Matildah had a cheque worth K70,000. She was then told to spend a night at the church and whilst there, she was approached by Pastor Maureen Kakwenda the wife to Bishop John General who advised her to open an account the following day. Pastor Maureen accompanied maltidah to the bank where upon openning an account she was given an ATM Card and withdrew K40,000.She was later told her to pay tithe amounting to K21,000 as advance payment for the next four months to the church. The ATM remained in the custody of the wife of Bishop John General as the accountant of the church.
There after, the woman left for the University Teaching Hospital to access treatment as her toothache was worsening. It was at this point that the wife to Bishop John General left for Kaputa for a Month.When she came back she handed over the ATM to Matildah who then decided to go to the Bank to withdraw some money and to her surprise there was no money in the account.
The trio were picked up on 15/11/18 at 16:00 hours and where detained in Police custody . They have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.
We want to retaliated our call to clergy men who are in this habit of swindling congregants that as police we shall not relent in arresting bringing them to account for their actions before the courts of law whenever we have a complainant.
Rae Hamoonga
DEPUTY POLICE SPOKESPERSON.
36 Comments
Boyd Phiri
Aneneri Onyenga,arrest Them Vopusa Vakawalara Va Bemba
BAMANGIWE MASATANIST.
THE BLOODY SATANISTS JOHN,HIS WIFE & PAUL ARE CONGOLESE. DEPORT THOSE HEARTLESS BEASTS.
Marcus
vimangeni Plz plz
Jk
Shame on you fake man of God Jst Know that your congregate soon they will deset you.
Ben 10
Most affectd ones ar women and ladies who ar being swindled by thz wolves in sheep’s skin.
Muntu mufunelo
These are the criminals that we must get rid of in Zambia. Arrest them please
Daniel Banda
They will be known by their fruits. Fake prophets are not difficult to identify. They grow wings when their victims go into tantrums of praising them rather than praise God. For this particular one it was is for me to identify falsehoods. We are yet to see more exposed as the time of his coming draws near.
Faburna
Mmmm
Mr d Daniels
The congregation which was under this man called Bishop must undergo serious deliverance, because they have been initiated.
Baldwin Zulu
By just reading the name of the pastor you can tall that he is a fake. Pastor John General
Mubusa Wamakobili
Devil’s in the name of the Church. Nkosa Zasalangana. Soni Zandingwila newo.
Sylvester Masuwa
Vimangeni chambe vikawalala,ha! ine nadabhwa namu machurch mwangena vikawalala.God of moses! help us please.
Kaswango
All these are already written in the book of God.please let us pray had and ask Jehovah to open our eyes and ears
Webby Mweemba
I Wonder Y Pipo Are So Blind 2 See 4 Themselves.Praisng A Man Instead Of God Let Them Face The Rath Of God.May God Hv Mercy 4 Thoz Wu Were Deceived.
mulenga m
those ar”Ba koswe” not pastors and doom should be used to get rid of them of from this society..
Levy Banda
may the lord have mercy on you bishop, why allowing the devil to be ahead of you? you were suppose to tell him to get behind you. any way i may say get out soon of that situation.
itole lwandi
Fimangeni fizangojela mu ndende .
Levy Banda
may the lord have mercy on you bishop, why allowing the devil to be ahead of you? you were suppose to tell him to get behind you. any way i may say get out soon of that situation.BISHOP WHY!?
Zulu
Last days, Revelation
Zimba msonda
Kola mbava za satana
mata
Close the church
Matilda
mbolo dzinu guys!mbuti yako we mama,stealing my money!stupid.
Levy lungu
Just deport tht forener
Donald SAKALA
Stealing is one of a serious offence, so may Jehovah take full control on them. Sining deliberately is the same as against the holy spirit
One Zambia one Nation
Papa and mama kkkkkkkk very soon you are going to be pastoring in jail
Kas win
HIYEE What A Sad News For Our Christian Natio…
Kas win
HIYEE What A Sad News For Our Christian Natio…
BWALYA'$
Awe Sure ba pastor onyenga so…..
Dd
Money problem ,
ABEL
Ending time be aware…
Moses
2Timothy 3:1,2 and 5 explains this clearly. Open your eyes and pray.
PF
See but, Dnt complain 2much, we’re in last days.
innocent
The law has visited them, they are nt clever
G G
It disappointing to note how disparates and poor women are being abused and swindled by some bad elements and merciless human beings naming themselves men of god. In my view again, the minister of guidance and religious affairs must rescue our holy land, Zambia, by getting rid of these dangerous social groups calling themselves men of god. Religion is the important social institution on earth especially here in Zambia and that if not controlled, it can pose a challenge on other social institutions.
G G
Majority of people who are being taxed left right and center in most of these shops called churches presided by these false men of god ara women.
Sj
Clergy should know better how to sheperd their flock/congregants instead of scattering their Congregants.
For clergy to start court sessions is not only sad but embarrassing and who will your flock turn to for prayer when weak and heavy ladden? Comment