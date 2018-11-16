Pres. Lungu Taps North Western Province Votes

President Edgar Lungu used his visit to North Western Province to rally behind the ruling party in order to be guaranteed of development.

North Western Province has stubbornly remained in opposition hands with late President Levy Mwanawasa having made some inroads in the area before he died.

President Lungu said it is easier to access development if the province aligned itself with the ruling party.

Addressing hundreds of people that welcomed him at Solwezi Airport, President Lungu said people in the province need to work together to realise the much needed development.

And speaking in Mwinilunga, were he has gone to launch the 2018/2019 national planting season at chief Chibwika’s farm, President Lungu said Mwinilunga District possesses potential to be the food basket of the region and the country as a whole due to its fertile soils.

He said government has identified Mwinilunga as a potential agricultural hub in the country and that more will be done to exploit the riches that the district possesses.