Three Nyau Dancers Nabbed for Defilement

CHIEF Chanje of the Chewa people has surrendered three traditional Nyau dancers to police for allegedly defiling two girls.

Chief Chanje stated that the suspects were from Chikako village in his chiefdom.

He said he handed over the suspects to police on Wednesday after he received a report of what transpired in the area.

“They are in the hands of the police and I am not aware that Gulewamkulu is being practiced in the area during school days. I have put in place rules which everyone is following. So they were trying to hide in the name of Gulewamkulu and let the law follow them all,” chief Chanje said.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala also confirmed the incident.

Sakala said the suspects are aged 15, 14 and 11 and the girls are aged 14 and 13 years old.

He said the incident occurred on 13 November 2018 at 10:00 hours.

“These girls had gone to collect some mangoes within the same area, when they met dancers they started chasing them. So the girls went and hid themselves into some makeshifts, they (dancers) further followed them and forced themselves on to them,” Sakala said.