Headlines

Zesco MD Says Corruption has reduced in the Institution

Zesco Managing Director Victor Mundende says the integrity program against corruption in the institution has significantly reduced corruption levels.

Mundende said the institution has managed to reduce corruption from 15 percent in 2000 to about 2.5 percent in 2017.

The power utility company has traditionally weathered innuendos on corruption but Mundende said that Zesco has been working on its reputation.

He was speaking during the official opening of the Zesco integrity programme awareness in Lusaka.

5 Comments

  1. HENRY KAPATA

    atase as an insider i can tell you ZESCO stinks of corruption how does the PR department hire an outsider a mother fucker to film documentaries, a stupid chap who operates from home in kanyama he runs a fake company called Prime Investments and makes letterheads at soweto market what happens is that this mother fucker and our boss in the department inflate figures on any job done Mr Mundenge open your eyes you are sleeping on duty jut like the late Lusaka Mayor

    Reply

  2. KAMBWILI

    i support you Henry Kapata the stupid outsider stealing with insiders at ZESCO is JACK KAMPOLE so imwe ba MD wake up

    Reply

  3. Victor Mundende

    you’ve opened my eyes because i don’t understand whenever there is a local trip or function the customer care department goes with the same Kampole but why not using our own staff in the PR department then we need to reshuffle atase

    Reply

  4. ACC SPOKESPERSON

    IM WATCHING WE ARE MOVING IN WINA AZALILA

    Reply

  5. IG Kanganja

    Ndeloleshafye

    Reply

