Zesco MD Says Corruption has reduced in the Institution

Zesco Managing Director Victor Mundende says the integrity program against corruption in the institution has significantly reduced corruption levels.
Mundende said the institution has managed to reduce corruption from 15 percent in 2000 to about 2.5 percent in 2017.
The power utility company has traditionally weathered innuendos on corruption but Mundende said that Zesco has been working on its reputation.
He was speaking during the official opening of the Zesco integrity programme awareness in Lusaka.
