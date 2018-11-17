Police Deny UPND Permit for Demonstration

The police in Kitwe have denied the UPND the right to hold a demonstration citing an application that falls outside the seven days requisite notice.
According to a letter signed by an officer in charge identified as P. Mutti the police could not grant the request also on account that the political climate on the Copperbelt was volatile.
“I refer to the above cited matter, this formation cannot grant permission due to the following reasons: According to the Public Order Act, notification should be tendered on to the police seven days before the day of the execution but this one was tendered in on 15th November 2018 which is four days before the actual day, 19th November, 2018 contrary to the Public Order Act,” read the statement.
“The information which has been circulated on social media to cause disturbances countrywide when HH is summoned to Ndola is therefore also a security threat.”
“The other reason is that a demonstration against the ZAFFICO share is confirmation which will lead into causing another riot since the case for the rioters who were apprehended is still before the court. This may also send a false alarm thereby leading to rioting.”
The UPND had wanted to protest to counter the demonstration by the Patriotic Front youths earlier this week against alleged xenophobia.
9 Comments
Albert
It makes plain sense to me.
Eddie
It’s he can’t be allowed because he still have pending cases in court pleased this is not corruption
Sibweni
Kikiki…To protest while drunk no youth do this with sober that is problem with zambians. If u check 100 per-cent who do protest after bin paid and buy them beers,can public property b respected no. Police is right and pipo shuld respect it’s advise on security matter.
mulobezi
Bravo zp 4 nt allowin thoz fool to hold a protest we know their agenda,they jst want 2 loot chinese shops.zambia is nt upnd bt a unitary state.
Mugolegole
Chikala chobe mulobezi, you think Zambia is pf?
CHALE COOL
Kuwayawayafye ba UPND why not other political partys icant blame you. its mr trison inciting you.thanx zp for not allow this danda heads.them they think its part of campain kuwayawayafye boss hh.viva pf…viva its one zambia one e c.lungu
leon
Vote thieves are causing problems in our country but even themselves, the thieves, don’t envy themselves but nothing they can dit because that’s there trade they leant from not knowing.
mutule
Blame menomeno
Wat kuti
God is watching everything that happen