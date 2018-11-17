Police Deny UPND Permit for Demonstration

The police in Kitwe have denied the UPND the right to hold a demonstration citing an application that falls outside the seven days requisite notice.

According to a letter signed by an officer in charge identified as P. Mutti the police could not grant the request also on account that the political climate on the Copperbelt was volatile.

“I refer to the above cited matter, this formation cannot grant permission due to the following reasons: According to the Public Order Act, notification should be tendered on to the police seven days before the day of the execution but this one was tendered in on 15th November 2018 which is four days before the actual day, 19th November, 2018 contrary to the Public Order Act,” read the statement.

“The information which has been circulated on social media to cause disturbances countrywide when HH is summoned to Ndola is therefore also a security threat.”

“The other reason is that a demonstration against the ZAFFICO share is confirmation which will lead into causing another riot since the case for the rioters who were apprehended is still before the court. This may also send a false alarm thereby leading to rioting.”

The UPND had wanted to protest to counter the demonstration by the Patriotic Front youths earlier this week against alleged xenophobia.