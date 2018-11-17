Taxi Driver Dies Hours after Handing Himself to Riverside Police

Police are back in the spotlight with yet another dent on their reputation after a Kitwe taxi driver died hours after reporting himself to Riverside Police Station.
The 30-year old taxi driver identified as Oscar Sakala had been away in Nakonde when he police issued summons for him and he duly availed himself after returning from Nakonde.
Sakala was however on Friday found dead in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary.
He had handed himself in to the police on Thursday after learning that they had been looking for him.
Sakala was found with a deep cut on his head and blood in his mouth.
The taxi driver’s death has left the Kitwe residents in shock with some of his former colleagues at Kitwe Boys Secondary School pouring out their grief on social media.
PILATO
What is the cause of the death
Tinnk
What happen to bad
Mr.Dundumwezi
NO WONDER I KILLED AND DUMPED THAT POLICEMAN IN MINDOLO DAM IN 2011 OKAY KWASALA WINANGU THESE BUGS ARE GOING TOO FAR,
MILES AWAY
KUMWENDA
kapokolas are now becoming too foolish under this pf government,everything ni kapokola stupid animals.learn to respect yourself & the government law,why kill an innocent person who handles himself to your work place?mbolo dzinu apolice onse mu zambia,rubbish chanibaba.
Sibweni
Found dead and who was on duty that day can give us answers. At 30 year 2 go lik this way and we need justice not political comments. A bigger lose 2 the family and country M.H.S.R.I.P
TOP G
The man reported himself to police and was found dead in the Kitwe teaching mortuary. From police to mortuary. Something fishy here. Police, police, police…
China man
What case did he committed in order to handover him self to police & who was on duty just to succrifice on that way. to bad!
Cracker
too bad
Vh
Reported himself to the police nd found dead in mortuary…eeeh ba Buju what happened to our beloved bro?
ba zulu
MANY PEOPLE HAVE DIED SINCE PF BECAME IN POWER.
Ephraim
ask for RGM in the neibourhood
Self nyokozi
Police officers are behind the death, just find out
AK
Please Investigate The Policemen Who Were On Duty
king c
but ba police ba mu zambia kuwayawayafye zoona
BEN 10
Young and fresh just lyk me(30yrs).Why police ar u killing us lyk dogs?Few weeks ago it was a unza student(vespers) u killd,now a taxi drivr of whch am sure he ws survivd by a wyf ad kids.Police u kill inocent youths and leav criminals in peace.What r police 4 manje ataah!
mr president
shuwa shuwa from zp to motuary he was from police it is a police case the one who was on duty is the one who killed him
KECIOUS MUTANUKA
Make sure that police should be investigated, akadye beans kapokola kwachimbwakaila,no one is above the law.
Trevor Pambwe
Police killed my bro dats y olo kuli recruite ya ZP I don’t go interest inasila
Oscar Sakala
I jst comitd a minor offence(jst quarreld bcoz of 2 much road blocks)they wanted ukulyamu but i refusd.And when i brot myself at the station,they heat me hard wth a bar and lost cautious and……am dead now!Plz let the law tek its cos.
Gemini
This is too much
PILATO
POLICE TELL US WHAT HAPPENED FOR OUR BROTHER TO BE FOUND AT THE HOSPITAL FROM THE POLICE STATION, SOMETHING IS WRONG SOMEWHERE
PILATO
PF YOUTHS SHOULD ALSO PROTEST LIKE THEY DID ON JUST A FOOLISH ISSUE
Mugolegole
From police station to mortuary……..????
All the Police officers under this government ruled br Edgar Chagwa corruption Lungu nimwe or sorry I can asure you that one day you will be judged by the almighty God no Lungu.
Mugolegole
From police station to mortuary……..????
All the Police officers under this government ruled br Edgar Chagwa corruption Lungu nimwe or sorry I can asure you that one day you will be judged by the almighty God not Lungu.
PILATO
SO WHAT IS THE POLICE DOING ABOUT A LOSS OF OUR BROTHER…THEY WILL SAY WE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING WHAT HAPPENED MMMMMMM SHAME BA BWANA
Pumpken
Call everyone who were on duty during that particular period.we don’t want to hear that no the police are investigating the case that’s booshit!.how can they investigate their own case ?.let them come out themselves like the Oscar came the case he committed amounting to his life and the family he has left behind.these bastets ,again you hear them shifting the brame to the opposition. UNZA its police,unnecessary roadbrocks,police,kuma toilets niba police.you idiots,grade 12failures. Ifimayuniform kwati nifimoloshi.
PILATO
Mmmmmm
MINGO
Riot ingamusiye kapokola yaso? Viseceni. Ptchuuuu
Briven
I that the primary reason of having security personnel in the country is to foster harmony and peace, what then is happening in Zambia is the poller opposite… Its really sorry.
Wat kuti
Sory to my brother