Taxi Driver Dies Hours after Handing Himself to Riverside Police

Police are back in the spotlight with yet another dent on their reputation after a Kitwe taxi driver died hours after reporting himself to Riverside Police Station.

The 30-year old taxi driver identified as Oscar Sakala had been away in Nakonde when he police issued summons for him and he duly availed himself after returning from Nakonde.

Sakala was however on Friday found dead in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

He had handed himself in to the police on Thursday after learning that they had been looking for him.

Sakala was found with a deep cut on his head and blood in his mouth.

The taxi driver’s death has left the Kitwe residents in shock with some of his former colleagues at Kitwe Boys Secondary School pouring out their grief on social media.