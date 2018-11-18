Five Star Shepolopolo Stun Equatorial Guinea

The Zambia Women National Team made a strong start at the 2018 Africa Women Championship with a 5-0 drubbing of Equatorial Guinea.
With the Chipolopolo dumped out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by Mozambique earlier in the day, the Copper Queens compensated for the grief with a five star performance.
Grace started the ball rolling with a wonderfully struck free-kick in the sixth minute before Ireene Lungu cheekily chipped in another set piece.
Pacey striker Rachael Kundanaji made sure of the full points with a brace in the 57th and 87th minute.
The pint-sized Mary Mwakapila completed the rout with a fifth goal to ensure Zambia tops the group that has South Africa, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.
Zambia next play Nigeria on Tuesday and will welcome star striker and skipper Barbara Banda who was suspended after accumulating two yellow cards during the qualifiers.
South Africa stunned defending champions Nigeria with a 1-0 win in the other Group B match.
Good start. At least the greaf caused by the Chipolopolo has slightly been relieved. Go Zambia Go, Go Shipolopolo Go.
Stata ni diba
The women team is playing a free flowing and entertaining game ..not vamene tatamba Ku Mozambique… Congrats ladies
Fyalungula
We should have sent the women to Mozambique
EJST
Why Sven lose afcon q to mozambique when we have a good team like shipolopolo who beat Equ g to day well done girls bad day chipolopolo
Stata ni diba
Iyi ndiye bola , free flowing, accurate passes , proper shooting pa goal not vaupuba taona Ku Mozambique.
Prince
Gud shepolopolo
Dorah Siliya
Iwe ka chikala ka Chris Phiri, waba itole. They are neither “copper queens” nor “shepolopolo” they are our “Chipolopolo Queens”. Alaa!!!!!
Benet Mwanza
Best wishes SHEPOLOPOLO we are behind you. You have removed our shame from your husbands who has failed to qualify for AFCON 2019.
Abraham kalifwa
May God be with you Zambia
joan
Comment congratulations
Bamuna
Congrats ladies….Go all the way!
EP
congratulation to our new chipolopolo team not maloza tatamba Ku Mozambique Go Zambia go
Chiza sinyangwe
Hongera sana u made our day here in Tanzania
Muzo
Our women did play very nice football.congrats.otherwise,this is the team which were supposed 2 play the mambaz.ka sven na technical bench they were blind.Emmanue banda,Augustine M And Lubambo M were making a lot of mistakes but ka coach couldnt see.
L m
Gud shipolopolo not amakula baya mukulusa kuli Mozambique kamanga start to build new team remove all the old ones are happy we not watch the national at AFCON?
Simpito Mukandwa
Job well done SHEPOLOPOLO