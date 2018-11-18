Five Star Shepolopolo Stun Equatorial Guinea

The Zambia Women National Team made a strong start at the 2018 Africa Women Championship with a 5-0 drubbing of Equatorial Guinea.

With the Chipolopolo dumped out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by Mozambique earlier in the day, the Copper Queens compensated for the grief with a five star performance.

Grace started the ball rolling with a wonderfully struck free-kick in the sixth minute before Ireene Lungu cheekily chipped in another set piece.

Pacey striker Rachael Kundanaji made sure of the full points with a brace in the 57th and 87th minute.

The pint-sized Mary Mwakapila completed the rout with a fifth goal to ensure Zambia tops the group that has South Africa, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

Zambia next play Nigeria on Tuesday and will welcome star striker and skipper Barbara Banda who was suspended after accumulating two yellow cards during the qualifiers.

South Africa stunned defending champions Nigeria with a 1-0 win in the other Group B match.