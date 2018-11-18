Mozambique Deny Zambia AFCON Qualification

The mambas of Mozambique have piled more misery on the Chipolopolo by defeating them 1-0 in a Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Zambia’s loss means they miss out on qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for a consecutive time.

A 64th minute Reginaldo Fait strike condemned Zambia to its second successive loss in the campaign and also miss out on the Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The result could also trigger the hunt for the next coach as Sven Vandenbroeck’s five game contract was tied to Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Zambia remains rooted on four points with Mozambique leaping to seven points while Guinea Bissau and Namibia have eight points with the West Africans having a superior goal difference.

The final match against Namibia next year in March will just be a formality.