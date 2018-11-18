  1. Home
Sport

Mozambique Deny Zambia AFCON Qualification

|

The mambas of Mozambique have piled more misery on the Chipolopolo by defeating them 1-0 in a Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Zambia’s loss means they miss out on qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for a consecutive time.

A 64th minute Reginaldo Fait strike condemned Zambia to its second successive loss in the campaign and also miss out on the Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The result could also trigger the hunt for the next coach as Sven Vandenbroeck’s five game contract was tied to Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Zambia remains rooted on four points with Mozambique leaping to seven points while Guinea Bissau and Namibia have eight points with the West Africans having a superior goal difference.

The final match against Namibia next year in March will just be a formality.

 

41 Comments

  1. Wait

    Foolish

  2. TOP G

    Everything in Zambia us broken. Talk of economy, rule of law, social justice and many more others including football. Even to find a girlfriend is very difficult. Though I blame the coach for this lose.

  3. sven

    Thank God For Not Qualifying.

    • Isaac Banda

      For u know why this has happened plz look for players not people without the ability to win but to make money no we need people to play football with or without money but winning

  4. Benet Mwanza

    It’s sad that we are crying as Zambians because of one person. Now this must be delivered to him. It is even there in the BIBLE that the promise has to be fulfilled. The Zambian coach no other SVEN was given a task to make Zambia national soccer team of qualify for AFCON 2019 now he has failed. Safe journey wishing you or the best as you go back to Belgium. TAKE NOTE it’s not me who has chassed you, you were given a task to do of which you even agreed to.

  5. Isaac Banda

    Zambian players have reached there aim meaning they are playing for fun because they have more money now look for players who Will play for the country not for money only people with history to make and put Zambia on the football map plz coach

  6. Vin chota

    It was not our time ,next time zambia

  7. kelvin

    I don’t think our couch is the best for Zambia.Couch who can’t lead the game.he saw how poor performance was Emmanuel Banda and Augustine Mulenga in the first half but he kept.

  8. Evans c h i

    Too. Bad, the. Defence. Not. Good

  9. vila

    Comment muleikalaye meilaonaula money

  10. moses bwale

    every thing as its own time its not our time

  11. Kongo

    Zambia just can’t win away,both players and the technical bench to blame. Zambia wants for the opponents to score that’s when the start playing

  12. Soccer fan

    There is much more to qualification than hiring a foreign coach

  13. Brian Mujuku

    We are tired of this mwandi,, let FAZ go back to the drawing board other wise Zambian football is all about pocketing themselves not for the benefit of mother Zambia

    • ROKA.

      Well done expatriate coach Zambians wanted spearheaded by so called football analysts, football supporters and fans wanted.The quality of play was worse than the way the team played under Zambian immediate past coaches. And to make things the worst,the technical benched lacked experience as the experienced local coaches were shunned at the instigation of so called football analysts!!Employ Zambian coach and involve most of both retired and current coaches as advisors. ZHowever, well trainee coach Sven and your technical inexprienced bench !!

  14. patriot

    Just change political leadership and see the difference

    • ROKA.

      Patriot,just call yourself unpatriotic!! This HSS nothing to do with the government! Why always relate everything failed to government! Talk football when you are talking about football

  15. josphat sheny

    2 bad men

  16. Eddy Ya

    Zambian football cannot improve if we keep hiring foreign coaches who does nothing but sit there and just eat our taxed money please find a coach who can read games

  17. Ndabeba

    Summon him for inciting Mozambique to win Zambia.

  18. ROKA

    Well done expatriate coach Zambians wanted spearheaded by so called football analysts, football supporters and fans wanted.The quality of play was worse than the way the team played under Zambian immediate past coaches. And to make things the worst,the technical benched lacked experience as the experienced local coaches were shunned at the instigation of so called football analysts!!Employ Zambian coach and involve most of both retired and current coaches as advisors. ZHowever, well trainee coach Sven and your technical inexprienced bench !!

  19. ROKA.

    This is the previous technical wanted to do ,building the teams but the so called football analysts and so called football fans misled FAZ which resulted into Nyarenda resigned and discarding Best one Give local coaches more time to gain international coaching experience!!

  20. Jackson k

    God answer our player, Zambia has lost its direction in everything.

  21. sikaozee

    Poor economy watimo ba footballer wesi every time mapolitics to bad we remember BA sata rest in peace Mr m ,c, s

  22. Firstfan

    Next time we will do better don’t worry. Just be focused

  23. nkotonkotohameso

    Ilyashi likaya

  24. Edith cheba

    In own opinion l think the coach & technicall bench are all useless, failing to lead the game what kind of a coach is he?fire him & let’s maintain our local coaches please.l am very disappointed with the results,home & away sure!

  25. Joshua

    The game was poorly read…the technical bench should have done their substitutions at half time.. Tough lucky.

  26. Charles micklay

    The shoes are too big for him,he can’t lead the game. how can you start with small boys in this crucial game like this??he has fired himself

  27. Musompanyika

    I think Mozambique deserves to win… Wen u go in the game u xpect 3 results.. a win, a draw, or a loss. So, thumb up to Mozambique, let’s try on next time… It’s not our day and time… No wonder it’s a qualifying fixture so, chances are 50-50.

  28. Mm

    Useless couch experimenting in every game pack n go

  29. THINK

    Its high time we charged technical bench in Zambia, everything is miss as things stand now.The coach deserve to go unless he tell us that he is just lead by the technical bench,though, we all know that he has the final say in making lineups.One may ask,why keeping players who can deliver on bench and start with those who failed to perform on the previous game?talk the likes of Kalaba and by the way why don’t they call Chisamba Lungu? its so disappointing to be failing to progress in the group sure come on,we lost it at all in football, one may ask,where have we gone wrong? is they any corruption for one to play in the national team? if so, what could be the solution? is it because player are being so highly paid? What if we prefer to stop paying players a lot money and have players who can play on the heart of the nation provided given support? I believe and not ashamed to say that football brings people together in our country. Any way very disappointed.

  30. Olivia

    Bring back the team kalaba and chama are players. Bring back mbola.

  31. sikaonga

    Bwafya y can’t u, use chambeshi aba assistance than uyo cikwesa cakwe just fired them even naokene ka coach pack yo katundu ad go we’re u cam from.

  32. Sven Veda brock

    Yayayaya twalapangafye itimu lya bola ilyama Chinese apa one Chinese one chipolopolo go go we meet Namibia next year

  33. Lemmy cheba

    The game was poorly leady l think this useless coach has fired himself no need to write him a letter.please let’s find a technical bench which can lead the game before we loose the respect. I am Very disappointed with the results!

  34. The Obsever

    Zambians must sawallow their pride and seek Kalusha Bwalya’s advise. No one has ever rebuild or achieved anything from Zambian soccer since the Gabon Air crash than Kalusha. Lets seek him

  35. The Obsever

    where is bamuzo? is this what he and his friends fought for so much? twice not making it to the Afcon and beaten left, centre and right by under dogs?

  36. Tefyo

    Zambia can’t win away games it’s very rear history has it

  37. chimbala

    They are just wasting taxpayer’s money.

