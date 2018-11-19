ConCourt to Rule on Lungu Eligibility Case on Dec 7

The Constitutional Court will lay its reputation on the line again with delivery of judgment on President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 eligibility set for December 7.
Recently the Constitutional Court has brought closure to two high profile parliamentary petitions for Lusaka Central and Munali constituencies.
The 2021 eligibility case has been a matter of public interest and will bring closure to one of the lingering political debates.
Four opposition political parties in Dan Pule’s Christian Democratic Party, Zambia Republican Party, News Congress Party and Citizen Democratic Party; Dan Pule, Wright Musoma, Peter Chanda and Robert Mwanza have asked the ConCourt to determine whether President Lungu could stand in the 2021 elections.
The matter has been on the cards in the aftermath of the fiercely contested August 2016 elections.
“Please take note that the above mentioned petition will be determined by the Constitutional Court sitting at Lusaka on the 7th day of December 2018 at 09:00 hours in court two, Supreme Court Building,” states the notice.
14 Comments
Canon
Those judges are appointment by the president. So who are they to rule against the president?
Sibweni
Concourt is good every1 and i know that many pipo are happy when a court not they favour. But the truth is president lungu eligble 2 stand in 2018.
jah
Although you were choosen by the president follow the constitution law of Zambia
Razor
Outcome is already known. All the cases so far they have ruled in favour of the ruling party so obviously they have to rule in favour of Lungú in order to continue eating with him.
chidyamakanda
It’s like asking a question on which answer already known, 1+1= 2, wats the answer? Judiciary in Zambia isn’t independent, niyoziwika ziwika.
KECIOUS MUTANUKA
Since PF come in power the judiciary increased and shown up about their corruption, their is no peace in the country in terms of Justice.
MANAGER'S OBAMA
I don’t have anything to say,but want I can say is this
Lawrence
The headline should Read;ConCourt to announce.
Mbape
Wasting our time as if we are fools, even a dog knows already the outcome, ba swine imwe
Giorgii
The president appointed them…. And you expect them to rule against him. The judiciary is not independent from the executive, that being said the judiciary will always favour the executive.
,samson chiku
Comment Judges do what what is expected
Ba solwezi mabanga flavor
Who doesn’t know that ecl will be declared eligible to stand again in 2021 bcoz de judiciary is rotten in Zambia with corruption.
Chris mainas
Judiciary of Zambia z fake dnt fear wat thy ve say.
mulobezi
Leave ecl alone,he is elligible 2 contest.other parties ar stll undemocratic coz they havnt bin holding conventions bt resorted 2 field in one peson