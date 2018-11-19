ConCourt to Rule on Lungu Eligibility Case on Dec 7

The Constitutional Court will lay its reputation on the line again with delivery of judgment on President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 eligibility set for December 7.

Recently the Constitutional Court has brought closure to two high profile parliamentary petitions for Lusaka Central and Munali constituencies.

The 2021 eligibility case has been a matter of public interest and will bring closure to one of the lingering political debates.

Four opposition political parties in Dan Pule’s Christian Democratic Party, Zambia Republican Party, News Congress Party and Citizen Democratic Party; Dan Pule, Wright Musoma, Peter Chanda and Robert Mwanza have asked the ConCourt to determine whether President Lungu could stand in the 2021 elections.

The matter has been on the cards in the aftermath of the fiercely contested August 2016 elections.

“Please take note that the above mentioned petition will be determined by the Constitutional Court sitting at Lusaka on the 7th day of December 2018 at 09:00 hours in court two, Supreme Court Building,” states the notice.