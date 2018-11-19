Four Construction Workers Buried Alive in Solwezi

At least four general workers at Jawadi Investments in Solwezi have died after being buried alive in a trench while others remain buried.
The four died after being buried alive by a trench that collapsed on them while doing construction works.
Jawadi Investments, a local company was contracted by North Western Water and Sewerage Company to do construction works.
Rescue efforts continue to retrieve the remaining bodies.
Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga who rushed to the scene has confirmed the sad development.
Kamalonga said it was devastating to lose such a number of people while on duty to earn a living.
She has described the incident as an unfortunate and very sad and could however not give further details.
Provincial Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said he would give details at a later stage.
Meanwhile, residents of Solwezi trooped to Solwezi Hospital Mortuary to identify the bodies of the deceased.
24 Comments
PILATO
THAT IS REALLY A SAD DEVELOPMENT
Harry lungu
Indeed ba chama and why ama zee kaale.
Gabriel Mwamba
Cabipa, safety precautions plz fellow contractors
Lulu lulu
May their soul rest in peace
Joseph Mundia
Too bad, MTRIP.
miles
May their soul rest in peace
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Sad development,may their souls rest in peace…
wisdom
MTSRIP
MANAGER'S OBAMA
That is sad development
GOODSON
May their souls rest in peace and please contractors let’s insure safety is secured before anything is done coz it a very sad development indeed
Y2K
Sad News Plse Cotrators make sure there is safety in working area.
Harry lungu
My condolences
Zidana
Thats very sad to hear.They should have tested the soil for weakness then use machines for that part of the job.That’s negeligence,trying to save on costs eish!MTSRIP…
Anthony chitefu
M T S R I I L
Muntu mufunelo
That is why am always against with Zambian contractors and engineers,
Reasonable
Pliz when we want to do anything we follow these; SEE, JUDGE and ACT, engineers were supposed to test the soil by so doing they could have known where to start from and what should be done like using the machines and widen the trench not that narrow one!
K
Too bad MTSRIP_
Kwskambai
Too bad MTSRIP_
Jms
M.T.S.R.I.P But surveys whats wrong with you the one who surveyed the place and let the contractor begin work has to be penalized or ensure these contractors to be using qualified engineers mukafwa how can you step on a soft branch question the contractor’s relationship between that firm/company
Simpito Mukandwa
TOO BAD
Me
Its not 4 but 5 l have a video and l was at the scene when that accident happened if interested give me your WhatsApp line l send a video
michael
MTSRIP
amos cathy
too bad may their souls rest in peace and may God srengthen the berevered families
Chilombe Simwami
This is not good and should not be happening. Full accountability and conpensation is required.