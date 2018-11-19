  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Four Construction Workers Buried Alive in Solwezi
Headlines

Four Construction Workers Buried Alive in Solwezi

|

At least four general workers at Jawadi Investments in Solwezi have died after being buried alive in a trench while others remain buried.

The four died after being buried alive by a trench that collapsed on them while doing construction works.

Jawadi Investments, a local company was contracted by North Western Water and Sewerage Company to do construction works.

Rescue efforts continue to retrieve the remaining bodies.

Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga who rushed to the scene has confirmed the sad development.

Kamalonga said it was devastating to lose such a number of people while on duty to earn a living.

She has described the incident as an unfortunate and very sad and could however not give further details.

Provincial Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said he would give details at a later stage.

Meanwhile, residents of Solwezi trooped to Solwezi Hospital Mortuary to identify the bodies of the deceased.

24 Comments

  1. PILATO

    THAT IS REALLY A SAD DEVELOPMENT

    Reply

  2. Gabriel Mwamba

    Cabipa, safety precautions plz fellow contractors

    Reply

  3. Lulu lulu

    May their soul rest in peace

    Reply

  4. Joseph Mundia

    Too bad, MTRIP.

    Reply

  5. miles

    May their soul rest in peace

    Reply

  6. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Sad development,may their souls rest in peace…

    Reply

  7. wisdom

    MTSRIP

    Reply

  8. MANAGER'S OBAMA

    That is sad development

    Reply

  9. GOODSON

    May their souls rest in peace and please contractors let’s insure safety is secured before anything is done coz it a very sad development indeed

    Reply

  10. Y2K

    Sad News Plse Cotrators make sure there is safety in working area.

    Reply

  11. Harry lungu

    My condolences

    Reply

  12. Zidana

    Thats very sad to hear.They should have tested the soil for weakness then use machines for that part of the job.That’s negeligence,trying to save on costs eish!MTSRIP…

    Reply

  13. Anthony chitefu

    M T S R I I L

    Reply

  14. Muntu mufunelo

    That is why am always against with Zambian contractors and engineers,

    Reply

  15. Reasonable

    Pliz when we want to do anything we follow these; SEE, JUDGE and ACT, engineers were supposed to test the soil by so doing they could have known where to start from and what should be done like using the machines and widen the trench not that narrow one!

    Reply

  16. K

    Too bad MTSRIP_

    Reply

  17. Kwskambai

    Too bad MTSRIP_

    Reply

  18. Jms

    M.T.S.R.I.P But surveys whats wrong with you the one who surveyed the place and let the contractor begin work has to be penalized or ensure these contractors to be using qualified engineers mukafwa how can you step on a soft branch question the contractor’s relationship between that firm/company

    Reply

  19. Simpito Mukandwa

    TOO BAD

    Reply

  20. Me

    Its not 4 but 5 l have a video and l was at the scene when that accident happened if interested give me your WhatsApp line l send a video

    Reply

  21. michael

    MTSRIP

    Reply

  22. amos cathy

    too bad may their souls rest in peace and may God srengthen the berevered families

    Reply

  23. Chilombe Simwami

    This is not good and should not be happening. Full accountability and conpensation is required.

    Reply

Leave a Reply