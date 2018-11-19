Handwriting Expert Testifies in Kambwili Case

A handwriting expert has told the Magistrate’s Court that the disputed signatures signed on documents filed at the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) in connection with Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited belonged to Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s signature.

Detective chief Inspector Thomas Phiri said a comparison of disputed signatures and their specimen revealed that there was a strong comparison of Kambwili’s handwriting.

Inspector Phiri was testifying in a matter Kambwili is charged with three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and giving wrong information to a public officer.

In his testimony, Phiri said on November 28 last year, he received documents from his supervisor on which to conduct an examination.

He said the documents were relating to Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited where Kambwili is a director.

“The documents included: Companies form two, Companies form five and form 17 and List of directors and resolution of boards of directors,” Phiri said.

He said the purpose of collecting the documents was to ascertain whether the people who signed on the specimen are linked to the disputed signatures.

Phiri said he also requested for specimen samples obtained from Kambwili’s wife Carol, his son Mwamba and his sister Sampa.

“I [also] received random specimen signature samples obtained from Kambwili on performance appraisal system forms,” Mr Phiri said.

He examined the company forms, list of directors and resolution of boards of directors and conducted a side by side forensic comparison of the disputed writings and the specimen.

“I found that the signatures purported to have been signed by Sampa Kambwili, Carol Kambwili and Chishimba Kambwili did not match the specimen samples,” Mr Phiri said.

He, whoever, said the disputed signatures alleged to have been signed by Kamwbili matched with the specimen signed by the lawmaker.

Phiri said he found that Sampa, Carol and Mwamba never appended their signatures on the documents under investigation.