Johabie Loses K9 Million Property in Inferno

Prominent Chipata businessman Johabie Mtonga has lost goods worthy over K9 million in an inferno that gutted his warehouse in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

Mtonga said he was only informed about the fire by his guard around 01:00 hours that his warehouse was on fire.

He said when he reached the warehouse he found that the fire brigade team was already there.

“My long time investment has ended in this fire accident. At the moment

I can’t even stand up and go and donate something, where can I get the money? I have lost everything especially the motor vehicle spare parts,” Mtonga said.

He said the cause of the fire has not yet been established although he suspects that the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault.

“People from the fire station did a wonderful job because without them the entire shop would have been reduced to nothing. The part which was mostly affected is the one for vehicle spare parts,” Mtonga said.

Mtonga owns a fleet of busses under the Johabie brand that operate on the Chipata route.