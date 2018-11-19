Malanji Bails Out Kitwe Family with Gutted House

Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji has come to the aid of a family that lost property worthy thousands of Kwacha after an inferno swept through their house in Bulangililo Township in Kitwe.

Malanji, who is Foreign Affairs Minister handed over a K 20,000 donation to the family.

Nerbet Silenga, who represented Malanji said the Parliamentarian was disturbed with the incident and saw it fit to assist the family and allow them start all over again.

“The MP is with you in this time, he could have been here himself but due to other government activities he is unable to, I am here to represent him,” Silenga said.

The inferno gutted the house destroying property worthy thousands of kwacha.

Efforts by fire brigade from the Kitwe City Council failed to put out the fire after having come late from the time the house caught fire.

Family representative, Lucy Chipenya thanked the parliamentarian for coking to their aid at such a crucial time.

She said family had no hope after the house was gutted destroying all household goods and K 8,000 cash.