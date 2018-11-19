PF Issues Alert to C/B Youths to Stay Clear of UPND Police Showdown

For immediate release

Copperbelt province.. November 19, 2018

We want to categorically state that we are fully aware of the Opposition UPND schemes to cause violence on Tuesday and blame it on the ruling PF Youths.

We are aware that the UPND have gotten PF T-shirts to give their youths so that they can cause violence in Ndola when their leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema comes for investigations on Tuesday.

I therefore, direct that all PF youths from the Districts, Constituencies,wards up to sections should not wear any PF regalia on Tuesday. We know the youths on the Copperbelt love President Edgar Lungu and are proud of wearing the regalia of PF, we want to direct the youths to follow this directive to shame the violence planners.

The plans by the UPND is purely to cause confusion and violence, and transfer the blame on PF. We have direct information about this plan from the UPND. As PF, we want to put it on record that the desperation of the UPND is alarming and unzambian for Zambian is known as a beacon of peace in the world from time immemorial.

The Upnd have acquired PF regalia to give to their cadres and fight within themselves, lest paint the PF as a violent party. But we know what the UPND is planning. PF youths are very peaceful and law abiding.

We appeal to our youths to remain vigilant and avoid any level of violence coming from the UPND. We know our youths have been provoked big time by the threats from the opposition to our leadership, but please we urge all our PF youths to remain calm for our DNA is birthed on peace and love as exhibited by His Excellency the President of Republic of Zambia Mr Egdar Chagwa Lungu who has so far been visiting districts preaching about love, unity and peace in all places even where he was not voted, moreso the massive developments he has taken to all the 10- provinces.

Issued by:

PF Copperbelt Youth Chairman

Nathan Bwalya Chanda