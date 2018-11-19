Police Impound Trucks Carrying 1, 200 Bags of Mealie Meal to DRC

Police in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt have intercepted and impounded two trucks laden with about 1,200 bags of mealie meal believed to have been destined for neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

And Police have arrested one driver whose name has been withheld while another is on the run after their trucks were impounded.

District Commissioner Hildah Kawesha who confirmed the development said police arrested a driver whose truck had 773 bags of breakfast mealie meal.

She said the driver has been detained at Mokambo Police station while the trucks have been moved to Mufulira Police Station to await further investigations.

“Yes I can confirm that we impounded two trucks laden with mealie meal in a combined operation with police and Zambia National Service, for other details please try to contact the commissioner of police,” Kawesha said.

However, Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga was unreachable by press time as her mobile phone went unanswered