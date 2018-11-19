Police Impound Trucks Carrying 1, 200 Bags of Mealie Meal to DRC

Police in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt have intercepted and impounded two trucks laden with about 1,200 bags of mealie meal believed to have been destined for neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.
And Police have arrested one driver whose name has been withheld while another is on the run after their trucks were impounded.
District Commissioner Hildah Kawesha who confirmed the development said police arrested a driver whose truck had 773 bags of breakfast mealie meal.
She said the driver has been detained at Mokambo Police station while the trucks have been moved to Mufulira Police Station to await further investigations.
“Yes I can confirm that we impounded two trucks laden with mealie meal in a combined operation with police and Zambia National Service, for other details please try to contact the commissioner of police,” Kawesha said.
However, Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga was unreachable by press time as her mobile phone went unanswered
10 Comments
Andrew Bagala
The story is incomplete. It doesn’t answer basic questions. Why was the driver arrested or what is his crimes?
Is it illegal to export mealie meals?
What is the consequence of his arrest? In other words, if convicted, what would be the likely sentence.
How prevalent is the crime?
Chanda
So you don’t know smuggling is a crime? By arresting the driver he will disclose who the owners of the trucks are. Kikikiki people can be so damn mmmmm
KAvindele
This is why I’m even failing to go to my home land because they might I’m cruel as Zambians 😭😭
Joseph Mundia
smugguling, its a crime ?
MANAGER'S OBAMA
Ooh Sorry
Osei
Same people are behind of their country rules
Chimuka siamatika
Bafikala mupeleka staff mu country yabene mwanu Mulijala panyo boma vimangene no mercy vinauziliwa kukonda mula mugettho baguy siba harder nomula
King cool
The drivers knew the first step they took that carrying mealie meal and transport them to the neighboring countries it’s a crime.and a punishable offense. The offenders has to forfeit his own car and goods .
Hildah Kawesha
SIBANA NIDYESEMO
DRIVER
Okay madame i will offer my 2 million inch dick its so sweet you will even sweep the case under the carpet chipyanya nyini