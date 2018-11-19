Pres. Lungu Laments Chipolopolo AFCON Failure

President Edgar Lungu lamented the Chipolopolo’s failure to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations urging FAZ and all responsible to conduct a post-mortem.

Zambia lost 1-0 to Mozambique in Maputo to end their dreams of playing at the 2019 Africa Cup after only managing four points out of a possible 15.

President Lungu has offered the Chipolopolo hundred percent support with emoluments and also chartering planes for supporters whenever Zambia has played its away matches.

“Oh yeah, sad that we have lost. We have to go back to the drawing board, but the question is how many times?” he asked.

“I hope they have the sprit to continue. But they have really shattered the expectations of most Zambians. We were all glued to Mozambique, trying to see if they have got something.But let’s leave everything into the hands of the technicians, the team, management and FAZ.”