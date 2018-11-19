Pres. Lungu Laments Chipolopolo AFCON Failure

President Edgar Lungu lamented the Chipolopolo’s failure to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations urging FAZ and all responsible to conduct a post-mortem.
Zambia lost 1-0 to Mozambique in Maputo to end their dreams of playing at the 2019 Africa Cup after only managing four points out of a possible 15.
President Lungu has offered the Chipolopolo hundred percent support with emoluments and also chartering planes for supporters whenever Zambia has played its away matches.
“Oh yeah, sad that we have lost. We have to go back to the drawing board, but the question is how many times?” he asked.
“I hope they have the sprit to continue. But they have really shattered the expectations of most Zambians. We were all glued to Mozambique, trying to see if they have got something.But let’s leave everything into the hands of the technicians, the team, management and FAZ.”
Spectator
The coach is to blame . In all the games he handled , he could only make changes when it is too late . If he had made the substitutions of all those players at half time , we could have not lost to Mozambique . He must go . He has failed his target .Period .
judge not
Postmortem applies to even government too
Mr dundumwenze
Iwe Meno Meno shut up, you are making noise very stupid.
Felipedostantoszhaki
This is a failed government chartering a planes for pf thugs to go and offers support for national teams and in banners. Wt a shame
mulobezi
Iwe u wanted yo national team to b riding on donkeys weneva they play an away game.
KAMBANYELE
i deed the coach is to be blamed not ati iyo fyoto fyoto he has the spirit to continue, Prezdo muchitika shani
leon
Shattered also with out political leaders
Jms
That coach knows nothing about Zambian players the fact is that you thought the assistant of kampamba could help but not the man to assist to assist the coach has to be the first priority for Zambia now who is the man?when thd situatio analyzed we come to name chsmbeshi, why?under 20 progress and some of his squad has been picked and feather more some have gone as professionals NOW WHAT DO ZAMBIANS WANT/NEED? IMAGINE kalaba,daka,mwepu,chama,lubambo being on bench SEE some strikers like shonga,augustine need to have motivators to play well their is no need to put them inside they must start on BENCH
Mulenga
That’s true technical bench made a big mistake..
sunford munkombwe
iwe chikambanyele wavuta mu chigololo atase
miles
Corrupt president
Jah
Our coach is nt active he cannot ready the game coz mid was terrolised by mozambique in de first half he was jst sitted comfortable as if we leading de game what a lazy coach,luk at his fellow coach he was standing 90 mins talking to de players dats a job of a coach nt ours he has failed us let him go without fail we dont want explainations we ar tired of going to de drawing board coz wada wada had finished them all.
MANAGER'S OBAMA
Wala wala
Kongo
Late substitutions by the technical bench and why start with Emmanuel Banda when players like CCC and kalaba are on the bench.Is it cause he play in Europe
Treason
The Coach Is To Blame, We Are Tired Of Him He Should Go. Malabishi
MJ
That coach can’t read the game
Lemmy cheba
Surely the coach is to be blamed, he has failed us how can the mambas beat us home & away l think local is laka.let sven go we don’t want that fake coach to continue coaching our national team. FAZ please find someone who can lead the game.. I rest my case
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
That chi coach including Chintu must go they are doing nothing how can the benching those best plyers.As at now we are not happy the way the coach is doing he dont know why he is here .Plz ba faz though you are also corrupted something must be done im not blaming the players but chi coach.He dont know how to select the starting 11.Winning a game is all about scoring gaos look at the mozambiquen coach the way he was giving instractions to his players but chi mu 7 was jast sitted.Big SHAME
Chimuka siamatika
Imwe bafikamba Wat r u saying AR u crazy Wat z Sven panyo ayende nisomba
Great sir
Mani ashachitapo ifi bonse mukabeba fimofine bonse tulibenakuluba
mulo 1
Naiwe ka sven jst go bak wea u hail frm otherwiz u wasted our precious time yestade
Milla
The team is not playing properly
FASHION SAKALA
RIGHT NOW I’M CELEBRATING WITH MY FRIENDS I TOLD YOU DON’T LEAVE ME OUT, INFACT MA BOYS WENT AWOL TO FUCK PROSTITUTES IN THE BUSH EVEN SVEN AND KAMANGA ALSO FUCKED IN THE BUSH KAKAKAKAKAKAKA
KUPUSA
cage them naked including kamanga, mawere at munda wanga gardens for tourists to see
Shoms
I said it and I will continue saying it. Get the Beston Quick Silver Chambeshi ‘s the then under 20 squard if we ever dream of qualifying to any tournament and fuse in few.
Dee
The coach is to blame coz it seems he doesn’t know what he came here for
Sir roy
Yaah! Will they ever get paid? Ninshi………….
CHELA
Don’t blame the coach but the team spirit and there performance.Tuletasha!!!
Me
That man is not doing according to our expectation l surject Mr vandem go back to were he came from
Me
We don’t have a coach
Enos Kalulu
Sven GO back to Belgium. You are a novice in coaching. FAZ give the team to Chambeshi, Chiyangi and “Chicken”.
paulz
I would lather support ba shepolopolo than ba fiponopono