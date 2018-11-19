Prince Harry to Visit Zambia

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry will visit Zambia on November 26 and 27 2018.

State House spokesperson Amos Chanda says the Prince will be in the country to attend the festivities of the end of the World War I which will coincide with the Northern Province Investment Exposition.

Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex is a member of the British royal family. He is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.