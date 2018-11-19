Xi Ping Protest to Pres. Lungu Attacks on Chinese Nationals

State House Press Aide Amos Chanda says the Chinese President Xi Jinping has formally complained to the Zambian government over the ill-treatment of his country’s nationals.

And Chanda says attacks on foreign nationals will no longer be tolerated.

Addressing the media on wide ranging issues, Chanda said that a number of Chinese nationals had taken long vacations in protest of the recent attacks on them.

“The lawlessness unnecessarily targeting the Chinese, Indians or indeed any nationality will be tolerated because Zambia has a well-established record as a peaceful country that welcomes visitors from all destinations,” Chanda said.

He said the riots in Kitwe had aggravated the tension between Zambia and China.

“The protest is aggravated by the fact that they (China) are being targeted on the basis of falsehoods. They presented (complaint) with regret that at the time that Zambia’s relationship with China is at a point, one of the highest points in history, comparable to only when President Kaunda was in office they regret that such developments as was the case in Kitwe,” Chanda said.

“They are very specific that they are very offended by the developments in Kitwe where Chinese nationals were targeted and to that effect the Chinese ambassador announced that the disproportionate high number of Chinese nationals have taken long vacations.”