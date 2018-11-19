ZCID ,THREE CHURCH MOTHER BODIES AGREE ON THE CHURCH LED DIALOGUE PROCESS

The Zambia Centre for Inter party dialogue(ZCID) and the three Church mother bodies have resolved to have the three church mother bodies led dialogue process.

Representing the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia(EFZ), Christian council of Zambia (CCZ) and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops(ZCCB) during the commuique signing ceremony at Kapingila House this afternoon, Bishop George C Lungu reiterated the need for a true and meaningful dialogue process centred on national integration.

And signing the communique , ZCID board Chairperson Nathan Mulonga said the signing marked the beginning of a long fruitful journey for the nation.