Sport

CAF Suspends FIFA Referee Sikazwe

Top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe has been suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for alleged biased officiating during the Champions League semi-final match between Tunisian side Esperance and Premeiro Agusto of Angola.

Sikazwe gave the home side a dubious penalty while the visting taem Premeiro Agusto of Angola were denied a legitimate goal.

With the match tied at 0-0 Sikazwe pointed to the spot after Agosto defender Jose Macaia was adjudged to have fouled Maohamed Belaili inside the penalty box.

When the scoreline was at 3-2, Agosto thought they had grabbed a third away goal but Ungenda had the goal disallowed after Mingo Bille was ruled to have pushed Esperance goalkeeper Rami Jridi.

The Angolan’s dissatisfaction with the referee got worse when Esperance delivered the final blow with Badri scoring the fourth goal after what appeared to have been an infringement on his marker who attempted to clear the danger.

Esperance won the match 4-2 to dump the Angolans out of the CAF Champions League at semi final stage.

Sikazwe, who epitomised Zambian football when he officiated at the 2018 Russia World Cup and other top global championships, will not handle any match until he satisfactorily responds to CAF, has asked him to exculpate himself.

43 Comments

  1. Sylvia

    Too bad Mr sikazwe…….

  2. Elijah

    Too bad

  3. Foul

    Corruption in Zambian has gotten worse and it has become a zambian culture now. Initially i was proud of this man JS but am now demoralised with his behaviour.

  4. Stephen Pitika

    You reap what you sow, he has been below par of late

  5. Sports Minister

    Nothing to worry Sikazwe,who appoint you as a coach kaili Sven must go.

  6. Amon Ng'ombe

    Culture for Zambians, but too bad for Mr JS !!!!

  7. Chinyama mukuma

    Sorry Mr teacher

    • kezo

      Ba Js bosting too much i have observed even wen officiating in the Zambian league.

  8. Mwanza J

    Remember a questionable decision made during the match between Nkana FC Vs Dynamos FC semi final. Let’s improve bane

  9. Nic Dean

    Too bad ya Sikazwe!!

  10. Oze casppo

    Something is wrong with this guy look at what he did to nkana in the barclays cup shame on you man

  11. chimuka Hatontola

    Zambian soccer fund are now vindicated for their out cry over this man’s biase officiating and his stubbornness!

  12. chimuka Hatontola

    Zambian soccer fans are now vindicated for their out cry over this man’s biase officiating and his stubbornness!

  13. Simpito Mukandwa

    CHAWIPA YA MUKOMBE —- TO BAD

  14. Daniel Banda

    Generally, we are a dishonest people and take others for granted. How come FAZ has to consider how to deal with Sven? Let me remind you that FAZ told that coach that his extension of the contract would depend on his qualifying the national team to AFCON. Since he has not produced the expected results, let him go. The loss of the matches, in my view the matches were lost on typical tactical errors. One could not see the coach’s input in that match played in Mozambique most of the play was individualism among the players.

    • Maximo

      Mr Sikazwe don’t bring shame to your referee career,you are the mentor to young Zambians who want to take up referee career. Shame.

  15. Adam Phiri

    FIFA Referee apologizes to Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa
    dailyadvent.com Nov 19, 2018 10:59 AM

    The head of the officiating team of yesterday’s AFCON 2019 Qualifiers between South Africa and Nigeria Bakary Papa Gassama has apologised to the Nigerian team after wrongly denying them two goals due to wrong offside calls. Ahmed Musa put through Kelechi Iheanacho who tapped home believing he has given Nigeria the lead but Musa who supplied the pass was judged by the assistant referee as been in an offside position, something which turned out to be wrong after video replays.

    In the second half with less than five minutes to go, Musa was once again at the receiving end of another poor referee decision as he was once again flagged offside incorrectly after slotting home what could have given Nigeria all three points. The game ended 1-1 with Nigeria sealing her passage to next year Africa Cup of Nations but officials of the Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) still expressed their unhappiness to Gassama over the poor decision which cost Nigeria a win.

    Image result for Ahmed Musa angry
    Gassama admitted the error and even went a step further by sending his apologies to Musa over the incident although he admitted that such errors are sometimes unavoidable particularly due to the non-availability of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

    Ahmed Musa had questioned the offside call that denied Nigeria a winner in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa at the FNB Stadium. In the 83rd minute of the clash and with the score tied at 1-1, Alex Iwobi threaded an incisive pass through for Musa, who also had substitute Isaac Success chasing it. The Al Nassr forward opted to have a go instead and slotted past Itumeleng Khune to put the Super Eagles ahead, but referee Bakary Gassama ruled it out for an offside.

  16. Aba Yellow

    He also did this to the match between Power Vs Nkana during the Barclays cup at Woodlands stadium.

    • kay

      yes and when Nkana fans complained they were told they were just troublesome. I hope this teaches him a lesson. pride always comes before a fall.

  17. chinangwa

    Innocent until proven guilty.

  18. Busy

    Or too bad , let’s hope he was not given umuchanga or akasaka to officiate that poor results 😂😂. shame on Zambia’s football God help us.

  19. leon

    The culture of stealing instilled by the ubomba mwibala is killing the citizenary

  20. sikazwe victor

    mwazewanya impanga ya ulungu yamukombe

  21. Christmas

    Comment I watched the game and I wasn’t happy how he officiated. it’s a good move by caf.

  22. Intelligentsia

    “It has been alleged that…” “He has been told to exculpate himself” In the event that he satisfactorily respond to CAF, are you still going to maintain your negative comments on the brother man?

  23. Joseph Mundia

    corruption, is food in zambia.

  24. Marcus jr

    don’t be arrogant mwana poor you.

  25. MJ

    I just never liked Sikazwe

  26. BC

    HH has incinted sikazwa to be bias during the game. Kkkkk lol Bina Zambia

  27. FIFA president

    He will be banned from any football action

  28. abilima

    If it was a Zambian team that had lodged a complaint, nothing would have been done to the referee – memories of Diramba are still very fresh.

  29. Gunda

    Diramba of Zambia
    Corruption taking root

  30. Zambrota

    Non is perfect in any way we all make mistakes and such for js it’s a learning point work on your weakness and move on

  31. Kimasholi

    The majority of Zambians are thieves by nature. We have some stealing in our blood. We still company time by reporting for work late and knock early but get paid a full pay. We glorify thieves as long as they are on our sides. Check the number of politicians who are stealthily in active politics versus what they did and say in the past.

  32. KUPUSA

    wages of sin he fucked my wife for k5

  33. Rodgers Chembe

    I noticed his bad officiating at the Nkana/Power barclays cup where he gave a penalty which was not supposed to be given and then realized that he had made mistake and did not allow the goal to stand

  34. Patson

    These are planned move ladies and gentlemen let’s be honest, Joshua Bondo denied Zambia from qualifying to the wold cup in Nigeria by disallowing a valid goal scored by Augustine Mulenga, Senegal scored a similar goal at the world cup where there was VAR nothing has happened and Zambia in Guinea Bissau upon arrival at the airport they didn’t find a bus which they could use as a result they chanced a Rosa taking players and thier valuables from the airport to the hotel it didn’t even have breaks without Police escort all these happened before the game. FAZ wrote to CAF seeking clalirity upto now nothing has been done. FIFA CAF till local associations/Federations are corrupt. Mr Jenny mistakes happen in football and if God has really put it to say you are reaching that destine definely you will no one will say no whether FAZ or CAF or FIFA,,,,,I’m besides you Mr Janny Sikazwe!!!!!!

  35. Soccer Fan

    I watched that match, I was dismayed by some decisions he made. This is a fall from grace.

  36. Bk

    Jealous

  37. Good Samaritan

    Mr Sikazwe is human and to err is human, so many referees have made mistakes in the game even worse than Sikazwe, it is part of the game. We need stand with him at a time like this

