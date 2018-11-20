CAF Suspends FIFA Referee Sikazwe

Top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe has been suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for alleged biased officiating during the Champions League semi-final match between Tunisian side Esperance and Premeiro Agusto of Angola.

Sikazwe gave the home side a dubious penalty while the visting taem Premeiro Agusto of Angola were denied a legitimate goal.

With the match tied at 0-0 Sikazwe pointed to the spot after Agosto defender Jose Macaia was adjudged to have fouled Maohamed Belaili inside the penalty box.

When the scoreline was at 3-2, Agosto thought they had grabbed a third away goal but Ungenda had the goal disallowed after Mingo Bille was ruled to have pushed Esperance goalkeeper Rami Jridi.

The Angolan’s dissatisfaction with the referee got worse when Esperance delivered the final blow with Badri scoring the fourth goal after what appeared to have been an infringement on his marker who attempted to clear the danger.

Esperance won the match 4-2 to dump the Angolans out of the CAF Champions League at semi final stage.

Sikazwe, who epitomised Zambian football when he officiated at the 2018 Russia World Cup and other top global championships, will not handle any match until he satisfactorily responds to CAF, has asked him to exculpate himself.