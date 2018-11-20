CAF Suspends FIFA Referee Sikazwe

Top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe has been suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for alleged biased officiating during the Champions League semi-final match between Tunisian side Esperance and Premeiro Agusto of Angola.
Sikazwe gave the home side a dubious penalty while the visting taem Premeiro Agusto of Angola were denied a legitimate goal.
With the match tied at 0-0 Sikazwe pointed to the spot after Agosto defender Jose Macaia was adjudged to have fouled Maohamed Belaili inside the penalty box.
When the scoreline was at 3-2, Agosto thought they had grabbed a third away goal but Ungenda had the goal disallowed after Mingo Bille was ruled to have pushed Esperance goalkeeper Rami Jridi.
The Angolan’s dissatisfaction with the referee got worse when Esperance delivered the final blow with Badri scoring the fourth goal after what appeared to have been an infringement on his marker who attempted to clear the danger.
Esperance won the match 4-2 to dump the Angolans out of the CAF Champions League at semi final stage.
Sikazwe, who epitomised Zambian football when he officiated at the 2018 Russia World Cup and other top global championships, will not handle any match until he satisfactorily responds to CAF, has asked him to exculpate himself.
Sylvia
Too bad Mr sikazwe…….
Elijah
Too bad
Foul
Corruption in Zambian has gotten worse and it has become a zambian culture now. Initially i was proud of this man JS but am now demoralised with his behaviour.
Stephen Pitika
You reap what you sow, he has been below par of late
Amon Ng'ombe
Yes man you can’t reap where you didn’t show.
Albert
That the law of sowing and reaping.
Albert
That is the law of sowing and reaping.
Sports Minister
Nothing to worry Sikazwe,who appoint you as a coach kaili Sven must go.
Amon Ng'ombe
Culture for Zambians, but too bad for Mr JS !!!!
Chinyama mukuma
Sorry Mr teacher
kezo
Ba Js bosting too much i have observed even wen officiating in the Zambian league.
Mwanza J
Remember a questionable decision made during the match between Nkana FC Vs Dynamos FC semi final. Let’s improve bane
Nic Dean
Too bad ya Sikazwe!!
Oze casppo
Something is wrong with this guy look at what he did to nkana in the barclays cup shame on you man
chimuka Hatontola
Zambian soccer fund are now vindicated for their out cry over this man’s biase officiating and his stubbornness!
chimuka Hatontola
Zambian soccer fans are now vindicated for their out cry over this man’s biase officiating and his stubbornness!
Simpito Mukandwa
CHAWIPA YA MUKOMBE —- TO BAD
Daniel Banda
Generally, we are a dishonest people and take others for granted. How come FAZ has to consider how to deal with Sven? Let me remind you that FAZ told that coach that his extension of the contract would depend on his qualifying the national team to AFCON. Since he has not produced the expected results, let him go. The loss of the matches, in my view the matches were lost on typical tactical errors. One could not see the coach’s input in that match played in Mozambique most of the play was individualism among the players.
Maximo
Mr Sikazwe don’t bring shame to your referee career,you are the mentor to young Zambians who want to take up referee career. Shame.
Adam Phiri
Aba Yellow
He also did this to the match between Power Vs Nkana during the Barclays cup at Woodlands stadium.
kay
yes and when Nkana fans complained they were told they were just troublesome. I hope this teaches him a lesson. pride always comes before a fall.
chinangwa
Innocent until proven guilty.
Busy
Or too bad , let’s hope he was not given umuchanga or akasaka to officiate that poor results 😂😂. shame on Zambia’s football God help us.
leon
The culture of stealing instilled by the ubomba mwibala is killing the citizenary
sikazwe victor
mwazewanya impanga ya ulungu yamukombe
Christmas
Comment I watched the game and I wasn’t happy how he officiated. it’s a good move by caf.
Intelligentsia
“It has been alleged that…” “He has been told to exculpate himself” In the event that he satisfactorily respond to CAF, are you still going to maintain your negative comments on the brother man?
Joseph Mundia
corruption, is food in zambia.
Marcus jr
don’t be arrogant mwana poor you.
MJ
I just never liked Sikazwe
BC
HH has incinted sikazwa to be bias during the game. Kkkkk lol Bina Zambia
FIFA president
He will be banned from any football action
abilima
If it was a Zambian team that had lodged a complaint, nothing would have been done to the referee – memories of Diramba are still very fresh.
Gunda
Diramba of Zambia
Corruption taking root
Zambrota
Non is perfect in any way we all make mistakes and such for js it’s a learning point work on your weakness and move on
Kimasholi
The majority of Zambians are thieves by nature. We have some stealing in our blood. We still company time by reporting for work late and knock early but get paid a full pay. We glorify thieves as long as they are on our sides. Check the number of politicians who are stealthily in active politics versus what they did and say in the past.
KUPUSA
wages of sin he fucked my wife for k5
Rodgers Chembe
I noticed his bad officiating at the Nkana/Power barclays cup where he gave a penalty which was not supposed to be given and then realized that he had made mistake and did not allow the goal to stand
Patson
These are planned move ladies and gentlemen let’s be honest, Joshua Bondo denied Zambia from qualifying to the wold cup in Nigeria by disallowing a valid goal scored by Augustine Mulenga, Senegal scored a similar goal at the world cup where there was VAR nothing has happened and Zambia in Guinea Bissau upon arrival at the airport they didn’t find a bus which they could use as a result they chanced a Rosa taking players and thier valuables from the airport to the hotel it didn’t even have breaks without Police escort all these happened before the game. FAZ wrote to CAF seeking clalirity upto now nothing has been done. FIFA CAF till local associations/Federations are corrupt. Mr Jenny mistakes happen in football and if God has really put it to say you are reaching that destine definely you will no one will say no whether FAZ or CAF or FIFA,,,,,I’m besides you Mr Janny Sikazwe!!!!!!
Soccer Fan
I watched that match, I was dismayed by some decisions he made. This is a fall from grace.
Bk
Jealous
Good Samaritan
Mr Sikazwe is human and to err is human, so many referees have made mistakes in the game even worse than Sikazwe, it is part of the game. We need stand with him at a time like this