CBU Unions Threaten to Sue Luo

The unions at the Copperbelt University have threatened to take legal action against Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo should she fail to make known recommendations by the University Caretaker Committee following their calls to have Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma removed for alleged failure to run the institution.

And the Unions have stated that the closure of Copperbelt University School of Medicine vindicates their calls that the institution is being poorly managed.

Stakeholder Union Chairman Dr Derrick Ntalasha said the unions have been patient enough waiting for a pronouncement by the Higher Education Minister on recommendations submitted to her by the university caretaker committee.

He has expressed shock that the Minister is failing to take action against Professor Naison Ngoma but finds it easy to demean union leaders with the interest of ensuring better ways of running the university.

Dr Ntalasha said the stakeholders are disappointed that the minister is failing to give leadership on an issue that could lead to a compromised learning system.

He however states that action by the Health Professions Council of Zambia to close down the school of medicine as a result of some irregularities vindicates the Union.

Dr Ntalasha has asked the engineering institute of Zambia to consider carrying out inspections because standards at the university have drastically gone down.