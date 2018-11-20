Hichilema to Appear Before Ndola Police Today

Police on the Copperbelt may have a double shift this morning as UPND President Hakainde Hichilema appears before the Ndola Police command after being summoned last week.

Opposition UPND youths on the Copperbelt have pledged a solidarity procession to the police station while their National Democratic Congress (NDC) counterparts have also been directed by their leadership to render solidarity which could spark a showdown.

Ruling party youth have also been put on alert by their Copperbelt command just in case they are provoked.

Hichilema has been summoned to appear in connection with his remarks that ZAFFICO has been sold to the Chinese.

His sentiments allegedly sparked riots on the Copperbelt against Chinese investments.

The NDC youth leader Charles Kabwita says he will lead his party youths to Ndola Central Police.

“We are together in the struggle for a better Zambia and we are ready to die for our great nation. Fear and intimidation will not deter us from thronging to Ndola in great numbers,” he added.