  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Police Warn and Caution Hichilema
Headlines

Police Warn and Caution Hichilema

|

Police have recorded a warn and caution from UPND President Hakainde Hichilema after he appeared for questioning at Ndola Central Police.

Hichilema told his supporters in the aftermath of the interrogation that he had opted to exercise his right to remain silent.

“As per our constitutional right, we decided to remain silent during the interrogation process. A warn and caution has been recorded against us but we will not stop speaking for our people and against those abusing our country’s strategic assets,” he said.

 

“And remember, it’s Zambia and Zambians first.  People power! Our power! Our land! To all of you, thank you, thank you and thank you for your continued support.”

Meanwhile police in blocked Journalists from the private media from covering the questioning of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema who was appearing at Ndola Central Police.

 

And ZANIS Reporter Frank Ching’ambu has been detained for filming the arrival of UPND leader and his entourage at Ndola central Police.

 

The officers sealed off Ndola Central Police allowing only the national broadcaster ZNBC to cover the proceedings.

 

Muvi TV’s Mike Mubanga who tried his way was flushed out by heavily armed police officers while Journalists from other media institutions watched helplessly.

 

Hichilema was accompanied by his vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba GBM ,Causel Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri.

 

Others are Opposition National Democratic Congress NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili who are there to offer solidarity to their counterpart opposition Leader.

38 Comments

  1. Patmoll

    Why blocking the private media? Just wait.

    Reply

    • Hammer

      Silent when questioned by the police but talking to the people who haven’t even asked him anything . The same people you are trying to cheat wanted to know your
      responses to the charges , now you have proved your reckless talk and your non leadership quality , as for NDC why not calling your children to come and support Hechi Hechi . Why inciting our children when yours are drinking tea in London ? Why?

      Reply

  2. Boma in boma

    Use tufuna uyumunthu azibe ati boma iliko

    Reply

  3. MIKE MUBANGA

    fuck off people im not with stupid muvi tv

    Reply

  4. Twaileta

    One Zambia, one nation

    Reply

  5. Christopher youngsaka

    Why should the. Opposition leader remain silent when things in our country are not in order?,

    Reply

  6. Umwina Zambia

    Why mwakanisha ama privet tv station, mwasuminishafye ZNBC. That’s not fair coz ZNBC tailondolola bwino ilyashi ila favor Government

    Reply

  7. B@rcelona Managers™

    Law ni law my guy, just a ka simple call out on paper wayamba kututuma. I think chimboks and mukoz maximum prison taught you to obey yours and our president’s summons. Kkkkkkkk

    Reply

  8. Sibweni

    Youths move with yo life bcoz pipo use u are cheatin u but benefit 4 themselves 2 repay their financial lose 4 the past 20year in opposition. Open yo eyes bhind the cameras are laughin and drinkin coffee 2gather.

    Reply

  9. Nkhuku

    Lungu Is A Dictartor Am Telling U.

    Reply

  10. esasa

    That’s very good bt HH z clever

    Reply

  11. Oze caspo

    Watch muvi tv news tonyt tuliko we v covered everything znbc kwff

    Reply

  12. Felix flextwo

    This is not fair how can they only allow Znbc as it if like is the only media in zambia but i always support government in all means but not this whats the reason of not allowing them. Watch out ba government

    Reply

  13. Oscar kampamba

    Why not allowing this other Media has if znbc is the only Media??? Ba government come on What you are doing is not good at all.

    Reply

  14. SICHILIMa SICHILIMa

    Hichilema the great warrior

    Reply

  15. Treason

    Go Go Mr H H This Is Our Land Don’t Allow Them To Destroy Our Wealth.

    Reply

  16. One Simbotwe

    Mukamwenako imww bakembo

    Reply

  17. Albert

    Why exercise his right to remain silent if what he said was the truth and he has proof?

    Reply

  18. Self nyokozi

    Just allow them to do what they are entitled to.

    Reply

  19. Muntu mufunelo

    Mmmmm ati don’t allow them to destroy our wealth………. That’s why most of u are dull …anyway this is Africa where people forget easily…..

    Reply

  20. Mkb5

    I see a lot of villens in this satare……watch out for 2021 UPNDC pact!

    Reply

  21. Bushiri

    Viva Mr President,i will keep on praying for you

    Reply

  22. Razor

    Very few people if any watch znbc so this is just as good as a media blackout.

    Reply

  23. one shu

    Mawe mawe one zed one nation Boma ni boma

    Reply

  24. Mpombo

    The issue here is the big thief doesn’t want assets to be sold thinking if and not when he becomes president he won’t have anything to sale

    Reply

  25. AMAFI

    im told muvi tv is now called MUVI TUVI kakakakakakakaka

    Reply

  26. Majoni Tyson

    HH spoke the truth that’s why government has spared him. Keep on fighting for Zambia Mr Hichilema.

    Reply

  27. Evans mwiinga

    wat kind of police officers are these who dont know the laws of the media u government teach your so called police service they are dull and grade q2 failiers

    Reply

  28. Jahman metal

    AMa story yamo awemwe you know people change is he only permanent thing in life .

    Reply

  29. Revelation 1:7

    Ati let’s protect our assets 4getng that u are the one who sold them u are the one who destroyed the Zambian assets when you sold the companies umungulu bati u are just after state house u just want a title of presidency kupangako zina

    Reply

  30. Boko Haram

    Now tell us about the body of a taxi driver still in the mortuary

    Reply

  31. Trevor Pambwe

    Dora siliya u said u will resign if HH z right,tiye yambapo manje u thot our leader is dull

    Reply

  32. MANAGER'S OBAMA

    God bless you my president Mr HH

    Reply

  33. Jackson k

    Hh for life, go go no retreat no surrender

    Reply

  34. Busy

    Police I told you to lock him after interrogation,and u let that demon Togo freely AAA cow 😂😂kachema

    Reply

  35. BM

    Zambians be very Careful there guys are Real Mafias. in sheep’s Skins but inside they are really Criminals. One as you already know is A mansion which terrible Cult.BE WARMED.

    Reply

  36. MM

    This person called hh has become a god to a certain tribe I really Pity HIm.Wait for 2021 GOD is alone on the THRONE

    Reply

  37. Barotseland

    Foolish action by the Police for refusing other media to cover the strong opposition warriors warn and caution process and some of you writers should learn to control your tongues bcos insults shows how dull someone is .

    Reply

Leave a Reply