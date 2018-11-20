Police Warn and Caution Hichilema

Police have recorded a warn and caution from UPND President Hakainde Hichilema after he appeared for questioning at Ndola Central Police.

Hichilema told his supporters in the aftermath of the interrogation that he had opted to exercise his right to remain silent.

“As per our constitutional right, we decided to remain silent during the interrogation process. A warn and caution has been recorded against us but we will not stop speaking for our people and against those abusing our country’s strategic assets,” he said.

“And remember, it’s Zambia and Zambians first. People power! Our power! Our land! To all of you, thank you, thank you and thank you for your continued support.”

Meanwhile police in blocked Journalists from the private media from covering the questioning of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema who was appearing at Ndola Central Police.

And ZANIS Reporter Frank Ching’ambu has been detained for filming the arrival of UPND leader and his entourage at Ndola central Police.

The officers sealed off Ndola Central Police allowing only the national broadcaster ZNBC to cover the proceedings.

Muvi TV’s Mike Mubanga who tried his way was flushed out by heavily armed police officers while Journalists from other media institutions watched helplessly.

Hichilema was accompanied by his vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba GBM ,Causel Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri.

Others are Opposition National Democratic Congress NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili who are there to offer solidarity to their counterpart opposition Leader.