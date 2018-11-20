Police Warn and Caution Hichilema

Police have recorded a warn and caution from UPND President Hakainde Hichilema after he appeared for questioning at Ndola Central Police.
Hichilema told his supporters in the aftermath of the interrogation that he had opted to exercise his right to remain silent.
“As per our constitutional right, we decided to remain silent during the interrogation process. A warn and caution has been recorded against us but we will not stop speaking for our people and against those abusing our country’s strategic assets,” he said.
“And remember, it’s Zambia and Zambians first. People power! Our power! Our land! To all of you, thank you, thank you and thank you for your continued support.”
Meanwhile police in blocked Journalists from the private media from covering the questioning of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema who was appearing at Ndola Central Police.
And ZANIS Reporter Frank Ching’ambu has been detained for filming the arrival of UPND leader and his entourage at Ndola central Police.
The officers sealed off Ndola Central Police allowing only the national broadcaster ZNBC to cover the proceedings.
Muvi TV’s Mike Mubanga who tried his way was flushed out by heavily armed police officers while Journalists from other media institutions watched helplessly.
Hichilema was accompanied by his vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba GBM ,Causel Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri.
Others are Opposition National Democratic Congress NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili who are there to offer solidarity to their counterpart opposition Leader.
38 Comments
Patmoll
Why blocking the private media? Just wait.
Hammer
Silent when questioned by the police but talking to the people who haven’t even asked him anything . The same people you are trying to cheat wanted to know your
responses to the charges , now you have proved your reckless talk and your non leadership quality , as for NDC why not calling your children to come and support Hechi Hechi . Why inciting our children when yours are drinking tea in London ? Why?
Boma in boma
Use tufuna uyumunthu azibe ati boma iliko
MIKE MUBANGA
fuck off people im not with stupid muvi tv
Twaileta
One Zambia, one nation
Christopher youngsaka
Why should the. Opposition leader remain silent when things in our country are not in order?,
Umwina Zambia
Why mwakanisha ama privet tv station, mwasuminishafye ZNBC. That’s not fair coz ZNBC tailondolola bwino ilyashi ila favor Government
B@rcelona Managers™
Law ni law my guy, just a ka simple call out on paper wayamba kututuma. I think chimboks and mukoz maximum prison taught you to obey yours and our president’s summons. Kkkkkkkk
Sibweni
Youths move with yo life bcoz pipo use u are cheatin u but benefit 4 themselves 2 repay their financial lose 4 the past 20year in opposition. Open yo eyes bhind the cameras are laughin and drinkin coffee 2gather.
Nkhuku
Lungu Is A Dictartor Am Telling U.
esasa
That’s very good bt HH z clever
Oze caspo
Watch muvi tv news tonyt tuliko we v covered everything znbc kwff
Felix flextwo
This is not fair how can they only allow Znbc as it if like is the only media in zambia but i always support government in all means but not this whats the reason of not allowing them. Watch out ba government
Oscar kampamba
Why not allowing this other Media has if znbc is the only Media??? Ba government come on What you are doing is not good at all.
SICHILIMa SICHILIMa
Hichilema the great warrior
Treason
Go Go Mr H H This Is Our Land Don’t Allow Them To Destroy Our Wealth.
One Simbotwe
Mukamwenako imww bakembo
Albert
Why exercise his right to remain silent if what he said was the truth and he has proof?
Self nyokozi
Just allow them to do what they are entitled to.
Muntu mufunelo
Mmmmm ati don’t allow them to destroy our wealth………. That’s why most of u are dull …anyway this is Africa where people forget easily…..
Mkb5
I see a lot of villens in this satare……watch out for 2021 UPNDC pact!
Bushiri
Viva Mr President,i will keep on praying for you
Razor
Very few people if any watch znbc so this is just as good as a media blackout.
one shu
Mawe mawe one zed one nation Boma ni boma
Mpombo
The issue here is the big thief doesn’t want assets to be sold thinking if and not when he becomes president he won’t have anything to sale
AMAFI
im told muvi tv is now called MUVI TUVI kakakakakakakaka
Majoni Tyson
HH spoke the truth that’s why government has spared him. Keep on fighting for Zambia Mr Hichilema.
Evans mwiinga
wat kind of police officers are these who dont know the laws of the media u government teach your so called police service they are dull and grade q2 failiers
Jahman metal
AMa story yamo awemwe you know people change is he only permanent thing in life .
Revelation 1:7
Ati let’s protect our assets 4getng that u are the one who sold them u are the one who destroyed the Zambian assets when you sold the companies umungulu bati u are just after state house u just want a title of presidency kupangako zina
Boko Haram
Now tell us about the body of a taxi driver still in the mortuary
Trevor Pambwe
Dora siliya u said u will resign if HH z right,tiye yambapo manje u thot our leader is dull
MANAGER'S OBAMA
God bless you my president Mr HH
Jackson k
Hh for life, go go no retreat no surrender
Busy
Police I told you to lock him after interrogation,and u let that demon Togo freely AAA cow 😂😂kachema
BM
Zambians be very Careful there guys are Real Mafias. in sheep’s Skins but inside they are really Criminals. One as you already know is A mansion which terrible Cult.BE WARMED.
MM
This person called hh has become a god to a certain tribe I really Pity HIm.Wait for 2021 GOD is alone on the THRONE
Barotseland
Foolish action by the Police for refusing other media to cover the strong opposition warriors warn and caution process and some of you writers should learn to control your tongues bcos insults shows how dull someone is .