Pres. Lungu, Hichilema Hold Face-to-Face Meeting

The three Church Mother Bodies have revealed that they facilitated a face-to-face meeting between President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as a prelude to the national dialogue.

In a communique the Church Mother Bodies have disclosed that the meeting was held on November 12, 2018 with the two political rivals expressing camaraderie.

President Lungu and Hichilema committed to an unconditional dialogue process.

The Church Mother Bodies comprise the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).

“In our continued effort to build consensus on the processes and issues that need to be taken into account in the national dialogue and reconciliation process we facilitated a meeting between H.E Mr. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Mr Hakainde Hichilema on Monday 12th November, 2018,” read the communique.

“We express our profound appreciation and gratitude that the two leaders were able to have this meeting facilitated by the Church without any preconditions. The landmark meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. The Church is also delighted to note that they addressed each other as brothers with great respect for each other.”

The statement further added: “The two leaders expressed unconditional support to an inclusive and Church led national dialogue and reconciliation process. They assured the Church of their availability and commitment to future direct engagements.”

“In conclusion, we the three Church Mother Bodies would like to assure the nation that we are full of hope for a quicker and successful national dialogue process. We remain committed to carry out the mandate entrusted to us by the Zambian people, and with help of all well- meaning Zambians and the mighty hand of God.”