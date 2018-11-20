ZANIS Journalist Ching’ambu Freed

Journalist Frank Ching’ambu who was detained by police in Ndola for filming the arrival of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema for interrogation has been released.

Ching’ambu had been detained in the mix of an altercation between the police and journalists.

Police barred journalists from the private media with only ZNBC reporters allowed in the interrogation area.

“Zambia News and Information services (ZANIS) reporter Frank Ching’ambu who was detained by Police in Ndola earlier in the day has been released,” stated a media newsflash from the Copperbelt Press Club.

The UPND leader has since been warned and cautioned and released.

Hichilema was summoned in connection with his utterances on privately owned Sun FM Radio where he alleged that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese.