31-Year Old Kasama Taxi Driver Defiles Five Year-Old

Police in Kasama have launched a man hunt for a 31 year old Man for allegedly defiling a 5 year old girl in the District.

Northern Province Commissioner of Police Richard Mweene said Mathews Mulenga Chewe, 31, of Mulenga Hill, a taxi driver defiled the minor recently and is currently on the run.

Mweene said the suspect had been engaged by parents to the victim to be taking their child to school but in the process he ended up defiling the child.

He has expressed disappointment that elderly people entrusted with such responsibilities are conducting themselves in such a manner.

“We had one incident of defilement in which a 31 year old man identified as Mathews Mulenga Chewe defiled a minor aged 5, what happened is that this taxi driver was hired to be taking the young girl to school by the parents but unfortunately he turned to the child and defiled her,” he said.

Mweene said the victim sustained painful private parts and has been placed under medical examination while the suspect is still on the run.

He said Police will not relent until the suspect is brought to book.