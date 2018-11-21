Hichilema Gives Police Rare Credit

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema broke tradition with his uncouth attitude toward the police and commended them for having “professionally” conducted the interrogation.

Speaking after the interrogations, Hichilema said no charge has been slapped on him further stating that the interrogation does not scare him.

He said he will stand for the Zambians regardless of how much he will be intimidated.

“Scaring Hakainde? The issue is not about scaring or not, the issue is about standing for the people of Zambia. First and foremost it is our duty to stand for the people of Zambia. When you stand for the people you don’t front fear, when you are afraid you should never seek public office,” he said.

Hichilema was accompanied by his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and opposition political party leaders Chishimba Kambwili (NDC) and Andyford Banda of the People Action Congress.

And NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili said the continued arrest of politicians has been going for too long and should not be allowed to continue.

He said opposition leaders need to stand up for each other.

“The idea of arresting opposition leaders for no apparent reason has been going on for too long and the reason is that every time one is arrested the others don’t stand with him, so I think we need to have a new dispensation where we can say no and that if one of us is touched then all of us are touched,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili has asked opposition political parties to support each other and speak one language.