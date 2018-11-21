  1. Home
Politics

Hichilema Gives Police Rare Credit

|

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema broke tradition with his uncouth attitude toward the police and commended them for having “professionally” conducted the interrogation.

Speaking after the interrogations, Hichilema said no charge has been slapped on him further stating that the interrogation does not scare him.

He said he will stand for the Zambians regardless of how much he will be intimidated.

“Scaring Hakainde? The issue is not about scaring or not, the issue is about standing for the people of Zambia. First and foremost it is our duty to stand for the people of Zambia. When you stand for the people you don’t front fear, when you are afraid you should never seek public office,” he said.

 

Hichilema was accompanied by his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and opposition political party leaders Chishimba Kambwili (NDC) and Andyford Banda of the People Action Congress.

And NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili said the continued arrest of politicians has been going for too long and should not be allowed to continue.

He said opposition leaders need to stand up for each other.

“The idea of arresting opposition leaders for no apparent reason has been going on for too long and the reason is that every time one is arrested the others don’t stand with him, so I think we need to have a new dispensation where we can say no and that if one of us is touched then all of us are touched,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili has asked opposition political parties to support each other and speak one language.

32 Comments

  1. king

    that is good idea Kambwili let us put hands together. Osa gona

    Reply

  2. Chamajohn

  3. Humphrey

    I am with you don’t gate tired

    Reply

  4. Chamajohn

    Yes Mr kambwili you are right but what you should know, is that.no one is above the law.yes support each other in a political order but not in a violet manner. don’t cause riots for irrelevant reasons that u can just solve within your adminstration. Try to put your versions in actions for people to see that u are irigible to work as good leaders in 2021.but no more violence let’s try to maintain tranquillity.one Zambia one nation together we can stand.lets fight against this Chinese people for our own good living.

    Reply

    • Eric

      How can we fight Chinese, meanwhile we are the one who brought them in the country?

      Reply

  5. Sibweni

    Kambwili is usin a tactic 2 save his tarish image but pipo stil see sam useless in him bcoz he talks 2 much and those he pay in lusaka praisin him and thinks evry1 is happy. Mangango seat pf wins again and now unpd concernd it’s leader appeal 2 police in ndola cause them 2 lose. Kikiki…politicans of 2day who demand contracts than laws control gov’t workers, mp’s and ministry 2 win gov’t tenders.

    Reply

  6. ZIMANDOLA

    Ba kambwili muli bapuba n hw u support ur friend wen sometimes he z wrong

    Reply

  7. Chris mainas

    Where ,we’re are u,come on lts work together as one,coz HH z the only strong man in Zambia apart of lungs, so let’s be united

    Reply

  8. Chris mainas

    Zambia z Christian nation dnt rule as like in Zimbabwe & other countrys

    Reply

  9. Muntu mufunelo

    Mr kambwili sir !! You are just too talkative ,that’s why u are not even a political factor..

    Reply

  10. Mr dundumwenze

    I salute Mr kambwili well spoken.

    Reply

  11. Muntu mufunelo

    Mmmmm I have never seen a father supporting his son when he has stolen …some of these things u don’t need a PhD to understand them..

    Reply

  12. Emmanuel

    Keep on fighting people of Zambia.

    Reply

  13. BWALYA'$

    Ichikalipa chumfwa umwine

    Reply

  14. supu saladi

    “icipongwe cacinwa cakapwele caletelele pwele” kambwili u ar such a fool without vision amano kwati lihule lyamu comboni.

    Reply

  15. ERIC

    Genius man, I wish you where UPND member.

    Reply

  16. Bk

    Timely advice the Riots you are instigating, the UNZA.and the recent one are making you use stance Politically. Remember One student died and her blood is crying upon the causer of her death

    Reply

  17. mutule

    Super saladi bawiso ameno kwati nimfuko

    Reply

    • Dj one

      This is totally foolish and idiotic how can one say the habit of arresting opposition is to much,if the opposition are the one seeking for the crime if you don’t have anything say to the people of this nation you better keep quiet than making some fake useless stories ubufumu buichindika ubwine if you don’t respect yourself no one is going to vote for you ,my humble advice to the opposition is that they should not behave like cowards by involving themselves in crimes and pretending that they are suffering for the people of Zambia no it is a lie you lied that ZAFFICO has been sold and you don’t have evidence what a shame change the strategy than involving yourself in crime trouble leader.

      Reply

  18. Baldwin Zulu

    One Zambia one nation

    Reply

  19. Trevor Pambwe

    U pipo supporting dis gvmt 1 day it will attack yo sources ov money dats u gona say sembe sembe.watch out 4 de pact UPNDC nd c.god bless zambia nd her pipo

    Reply

  20. pj

    That is the good spirit mrkambwili

    Reply

  21. Bunka jackate

    Our nation Zambia is blessed and we need to support our nation hand to hand no tribalism we are all one.

    Reply

  22. Wakishale

    We’ve laws in this country that must be respected in totality. If our politicians want to ignore these laws, our law enforcement agents double their efforts to arrest and prosecute them.

    Reply

  23. Ks

  24. Ks

    I love Americans, when one is a republican, they never change to be come democrats but Zambian ni ma kolwetetion jumping from one part to another & clamming 2 serve de people but not

    Reply

  25. Mulenga

    Police men fear HH alot.Banayunjikana monga monga bayenda kupeace keeping palimuntu umozi chabe kikiki benze banamupingila.Osapingila muntu sivingachitike vemuganiza shame.It cant happen HH is a man of God,pipo who hate HH wil die like a dog.

    Reply

  26. BELLAH BILOLO

    One Zambia one national

    Reply

  27. Barotseland

    That’s the way to come together and support each other like bees . Viva upnd .Zwaaaaaa pf

    Reply

