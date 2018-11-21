Hichilema Tasted Own Medicine on ZAFFICO-NCP

National Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda says no single person is victimizing UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because he tested his own medicine by making unfounded statements against the sale of ZAFFICO.

Police in Ndola on Tuesday, November 20 recorded a Warn and Caution Statement from Hichilema.

Police have stated that Hichilema’s statement likely breached section 57 (1b) as read together with section 60 (1e and f) on seditious practices and layer informed him that he might be required later.

This follows allegations that Hichilema incited or caused people to riot in Kitwe when he issued a statement that the forest company, ZAFFICO was sold to the Chinese.

Speaking in an interview, Pastor Chanda has charged that nobody pushed Hichilema to say what he said as he said that thinking he had the freedom to undermine the law.

“Hichilema is on record of making a lot of verbal mistakes I don’t understand whether he has a vocabulary problem, I don’t know”, Pastor Chanda said.

Chanda has since appealed to the the Zambia Police not just to end at arresting and prosecuting Hichilema but should also add UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka to the charge for making a similar statement on the alleged sale of ZAFFICO including anyone who has been

He says police must further arrest whoever consolidated on the statement alleging that ZAFFICO has been sold to the Chinese by the Zambian government.