Home Affairs Ponders De-registration of Thieving Bishop’s Church

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken keen interest in the K70, 000 swindling of a Lusaka based Pentecostal bishop known as Bishop John General and his wife of Miracle Impact Ministries.
On November 16 police nabbed Bishop John Nundwe, popularly known as Bishop John General aged 46 of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church located at plot number 178 Chishimba road off Commonwealth Road in Matero, his wife pastor Maureen Kakwende aged 35 also an Accountant of the same Church and Paul Kambazo, commonly known as pastor Paul Fire for the offence of theft.
The police said that that in March 2016, Matildah Mwanza aged 43 of Foxdale met pastor Paul ‘Fire’ aged 56 in Mtendere whilst she had a toothache who later introduced and assured her that Bishop John General would be able to cure her in Matero.
Upon meeting the Bishop, pastor Paul ‘Fire’ intimated to Bishop John General that Matildah had a cheque worth K70, 000.
The patient left the ATM with the patsor’s wife who helped herself to the money leading to her to report the matter to the police.
FULL STATEMENT:
MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS
Press Statement
(For immediate release)
The Ministry of Home Affairs is saddened, and following with keen interest the developments in the media concerning three clergymen of a named Church who allegedly swindled money from a woman amounting to K70, 000.00.
The Ministry wishes to state that it is working closely with the Zambia Police Service on the matter and is currently waiting for the investigations to be concluded.
Meanwhile, the Office of the Registrar of Societies has since written to the Church in question, demanding for an explanation around the matter at hand in view of the provisions of the Societies Act Cap: 119 of the laws of Zambia.
Furthermore, the Ministry wishes to strongly appeal to Religious Organizations in the country, to operate above aboard by following what is stipulated in their Constitutions to avoid abrogating the law.
Finally, members of the public are also urged to report unscrupulous Clergymen suspected of swindling money from unsuspecting members of the Church or community to the police, to ensure the culprits are brought to book.
Nephas Chifuta
Public Relations Officer
Ministry of Home Affairs
Lusaka.
21st November, 2018.
Whiteson
No matter how much preaching, warning, threatening of going to hell – still God or jesus does not exist, never existed.
Charlie Koo
De Bible Teaches us Dat, “My People will Perish Due to lack of Knowledge” Many More Must bn Swindled in Different Ways. Kindly Investigate More & Dig so Dip.
Muntu mufunelo
Apart from fake pastors and politicians which other criminals do you know that we must get rid of in order for Zambia to develop???
That's a shame to the pentalcoastal families
That’s a disgrace to families of pentalcost ..
judge not
Church is good business let the pastors enjoy from their sheep if there is on grouping that does not eat from its field then it be the first to condemn the so called men of god with a small ‘g’.
Kanyembo Terry
Balalani abatakati
CONCERNED CITIZEN
Whiteson be carefull with what you say about the existence of GOD .If you say GOD does not exist then where did you come from,don”t invite a curse in your life.God loves you whiteson.
MANAGER'S OBAMA
What I can say is this only God knows
Peace
Jesus said Many will come in my name,but not all are my sheep,so Mr whiteson hell is real and heaven is real ,so better preach repentance then after that he or she himself will read the Bible to give offerings and tithes but not in advance but 10 percent.
Peace
Jesus said Many will come in my name,but not all are my sheep,so Mr whiteson hell is real and heaven is real ,so you men of God better preach repentance then after that he or she himself will read the Bible to give offerings and tithes but not in advance but 10 percent.
Papo
I am of a different opinion. I don’t support what the said Bishop and his team did,but if the said woman left the ATM with the Bishop’s wife,how did they know the pin for the ATM card? And how is it that this case took long to come out from 2016? I stay in Lusaka and I have seen how the ministry of this man has grown of late. Could it be true that there could be “Men of God” against his ministry who are working tirelessly to see this man losing his ministry? JoJo Mwangaza was poisoned by fellow “Christian artists” who considered him to be a threat. Remember,this is MY OWN PERSONAL opinion. And if I be right,it shows that ministry now is a business venture.
Chief Chilu
Toothache, K70, 000.00, hey i didn’t know that it was that expensive.Also you Matildah honestly why did you think so law to leave the card with them even going to an extent of giving the swindlers the password.Awe mwe, i can smell a rat here.
GM
The inspired word of Jehovah God is not for sell,says the Bible,even stealing is a very big sin , Jesus said you received the word of God without paying anything so you should give without getting anything, its unfortunate that many are being led by these crocks so called Men of God
Razor
No point in de-registering. He will just use someone else to register a new church and it will be business as usual. The only answer to this is to send them to prison with harsh sentences.
Trevor Pambwe
Money issues ni so che 70 sawaaa yapambale mwezavutila so
Jms
P.A.S.T.O.R WHY IN REALITY THINGS HAPPEN SO THAT GOD MAY JUDGE HOW BEST THOSE WHO LOVED YOU AND THOSE WHO HATE YOU
MANAGER'S OBAMA
What I can is this only God knows
Jms
Hi mr minister do you know what you are concerned with this is a police case DO YOU KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE COUNTRY is GHOST WORKERS,POLICE NOT WORKING JUDGES UNJUDGING AND MANY MORE HAVE A HEART OF HUMAN
JOHN GENERAL
mapolo na nyini zanu monse ma Zambians you are very jealous