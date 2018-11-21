Home Affairs Ponders De-registration of Thieving Bishop’s Church

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken keen interest in the K70, 000 swindling of a Lusaka based Pentecostal bishop known as Bishop John General and his wife of Miracle Impact Ministries.

On November 16 police nabbed Bishop John Nundwe, popularly known as Bishop John General aged 46 of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church located at plot number 178 Chishimba road off Commonwealth Road in Matero, his wife pastor Maureen Kakwende aged 35 also an Accountant of the same Church and Paul Kambazo, commonly known as pastor Paul Fire for the offence of theft.

The police said that that in March 2016, Matildah Mwanza aged 43 of Foxdale met pastor Paul ‘Fire’ aged 56 in Mtendere whilst she had a toothache who later introduced and assured her that Bishop John General would be able to cure her in Matero.

Upon meeting the Bishop, pastor Paul ‘Fire’ intimated to Bishop John General that Matildah had a cheque worth K70, 000.

The patient left the ATM with the patsor’s wife who helped herself to the money leading to her to report the matter to the police.

FULL STATEMENT:

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Press Statement

(For immediate release)

The Ministry of Home Affairs is saddened, and following with keen interest the developments in the media concerning three clergymen of a named Church who allegedly swindled money from a woman amounting to K70, 000.00.

The Ministry wishes to state that it is working closely with the Zambia Police Service on the matter and is currently waiting for the investigations to be concluded.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Registrar of Societies has since written to the Church in question, demanding for an explanation around the matter at hand in view of the provisions of the Societies Act Cap: 119 of the laws of Zambia.

Furthermore, the Ministry wishes to strongly appeal to Religious Organizations in the country, to operate above aboard by following what is stipulated in their Constitutions to avoid abrogating the law.

Finally, members of the public are also urged to report unscrupulous Clergymen suspected of swindling money from unsuspecting members of the Church or community to the police, to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

Nephas Chifuta

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Home Affairs

Lusaka.

21st November, 2018.