Lusaka Pastor who Swindled Widow out of K260, 000 Put on Defense

A Lusaka based Pastor of Inter-denomination Jesus Ministry Church who allegedly stole K260, 000 from a widow on pretext that he would buy her a house has been placed on his defense by the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

John Simfukwe, has been placed on his defense by Magistrate Felix Kaoma after the court has established that the evidence presented before it has linked the accused to the alleged theft.

In this case, Simfukwe, 39, of North Gardens in Lusaka, is charged with theft by agent.

It is alleged that between August 16, 2016 and August 17 this year, Simfukwe stole K260, 000 which was entrusted to him by Mildred Chikwato aged 39.

Simfukwe denied the offence before the matter went into trial.

And in delivering ruling, Magistrate Kaoma has ruled that he has carefully assessed the prosecution and defence’s submissions and finds Simfukwe with a case to answer.

He has stated that the defence argued that the prosecution failed to prove the case against Simfukwe but to the contrary.

“Counsel for the accused [Simfuwke] said that the State failed to prove the case because there is no documented evidence that K260, 000 was given to the accused,” Magistrate Kaoma said.

He said the defence further argued that Chikwato allegedly fabricated the story against Simfukwe out of jealous.

But Magistrate Kaoma said that after a close consideration of the defence and the prosecution’s evidence, Simfukwe should be put on his defence.

“From the overview of the evidence, it appears that there is sufficient evidence against the accused [Simfukwe] in the case of theft by servant and I put him on his defence,” he said.

Simfukwe has since applied for an adjournment to enable him prepare for his defence.

Magistrate Kaoma has granted the application and set December 14 as date for defence.