Nchito Removal as DPP Case Adjourned to Friday

Two years after Mutembo Nchito sued the State to challenge his removal as Director of Public Prosecutions, the Constitutional Court is this Friday November 23 set to hear an application by the state on whether the decision by President Edgar Lungu to remove Nchito as DPP can be reviewed by the court and whether he can be reinstated.

Constitutional Court Judge Mungeni Mulenga has ordered the parties following an application by the state to raise preliminary issues on whether Nchito who is challenging his dismissal as DPP can be reinstated.

The Court has also directed that the application by the petitioner to subpoena state witnesses who presided over the Mutembo Nchito Tribunal which recommended for his dismissal be heard at a later stage.

Earlier when the matter came up the court had indicated that the matter was coming up for hearing of notice of motion filed by the Attorney General but it has come to its attention that the petitioner had not filed his response.

In response, Nchito has disclosed that when the matter was last adjourned he was directed to serve his summons on his application for subpoena and the respondents were also directed to serve their response by October 25, 2018 which they never did.

He adds that he then wrote to the Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa reminding him to respond to his application as ordered by the court but to his surprise instead of receiving a response, the state filed a motion to dismiss his petition and allocated a date to which the application was to be heard.

The former DPP has indicated that he has taken issue of that conduct because what is good for the state should also be good to him as a petitioner considering the fact that the court had made an order for direction.

In response the Solicitor General has told the court that he did not file his response in relation to the application for a subpoena because he was of the view that his application for notice to dismiss the motion or the petition was the appropriate step for the state.

Mwansa says in his notice to raise preliminary issues filed in the Constitutional Court, he intended to raise preliminary issues, among them, whether the provisions of article 144 of the Constitution (Amendment) Act no.1 2016 applied to Mutembo and whether he could be reinstated as DPP.

He further want the court to state whether the amended petition was the correct mode of commencement of action to challenge the decision of the tribunal set up to probe Mutembo and whether the court could grant the declaratory orders sought by him.

The Solicitor General has indicated that he was of the considered opinion that the motion to dismiss the petition could have come earlier in the proceedings as an application pursuant to Order 14 (a) of the white book takes precedence of all other applications as it goes to the route cause of action which may be disposed off in its entirety.

” It does not make sense to respond to the petitioners application because the matter may be disposed off in its entirety but I may be able to file a response in an event that his motion to dismiss the petition is dismissed by the court”, he has stated.

In reply Mr Nchito has instead that the state ought to have responded to his application as they cannot have decided when to respond when the matter is being heard before court with the direction and orders of the court.

In its ruling, Justice Mulenga has ruled that the issue of order of any application is in the discretion of the court as the law does not follow the order of which application should be heard first.

She has however noted that the issue of not responding to an application by the state as ordered by the court should have been dealt with.

Justice Mulenga has since directed that the motion to dismiss the petition be heard first and the application for subpoena will be heard at a later stage.

The Petitioner has since indicated that he needed time to file his response to the preliminary issues raised of which the state did not oppose to.

The matter stands adjourned to November 23.