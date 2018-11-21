Nigeria Too Good for Shepolopolo

The Shepolopolo have suffered a 4-0 bashing at the hands of Nigeria in their second Group B match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Zambia simply had no answers for the questions asked by the Super Falcons who recovered from their 1-0 loss to South Africa in the opening match.
The 4-0 bashing Zambia blighted their 5-0 win over two-time champions Equatorial Guinea.
Nigeria opened the score in the 43rd minute through Ugochi Desire Oparanozie with Francisca Ordega making it 2-0 in the 70th minute.
Ajebade Rasheedat make it 3-0 in the 75th minute before second half substitute Grace Okoronkwo completed the rout in added time.
The Shepolopolo were without star striker Barbara Banda who is injured.
Barbara was suspended for the opening game against Equatorial Guinea.
Zambia will play its final match on Saturday against South Africa.
The Shepolopolo staged an exhibition of football when they whitewashed Equatorial Guinea but will now have an uphill battle when they face South Africa.
Top two teams in the group qualify to the semi-finals.
Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck proceeded to Ghana to beef up the women technical bench after having overseen the disastrous fall of Zambia to Mozambique on Sunday.
