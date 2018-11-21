  1. Home
PF SCOOP MANGANGO BY-ELECTION

|

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has scooped the Mangango Parliamentary by-election with their candidate Goodwin Putu polling 5,618 ahead of his closest rival Akakandelwa Mwendoi of the UPND who got 3, 987 votes.

In third place was UPPZ candidate Chingumbe Kabindama with 607 votes while NDC’s Yuvwenu Kashandola was the tail-ender in the race after amassing 122 votes.

Returning officer Chipango Musangu declared Putu as winner at about 04:00 hours with 39 of the 40 polling stations counted.

Musangu said that despite results of one polling station remaining they could not overturn the wide margin Putu enjoyed.

The seat has been wrestled from the UPND whose incumbent Naluwa Mweene died in August in a road traffic accident.

Final results for Mangango by election

NDC 122, UPPZ 607,  UPND 3987,  PF 5618

10448 total votes….114 rejected

Nalulembwe 388

49 Comments

  1. petrus chipuluka

    pride goes b4 a fall viva pf viva mangango

    Reply

  2. political supporter (j. m)

    PF nipatali….

    Reply

    • judge not

      OK pf nipatali but just look at the battalion of people who went to support HH at the court in Ndola and add them to his votes

      Reply

  3. PAKA GREEN

    Ifintu nipa ka green. But these otbers will accuse the chinese.kkkkk

    Reply

  4. Mr. Bemba land is great

    The loved president chagwa lungu at it again beating hakainde who is immune to cholera at his home ground zambians be awake hakainde will doom you to death his vision is to represent Tonga’s at state house not all tribes upnd is for Tonga’s GBM can’t be republican vice president to hakainde leaving Gary nkombo hakainde does not recognise the constitution that his excellency signed so mwamba is used to fool bemba tribe thank you pipo of mangango for being a wake god bless you for ever

    Reply

    • Chamajohn

      Hello Mr, can you write God with a big letter G not g cause g meaning u are talking about an idol

      Reply

    • pf

      You don’t have brains. How do you make such a comment? U are the same people that talk about tribalism. Stupidity at it’s pick.

      Reply

    • wise one

      Another stupid chap

      Reply

  5. HH

    But bola naikosa,losing in my bedroom,Gbv oo sorry Gbm boi nichani chichitika?LUNGU how do u enter my bedroom? Ndiwe chikali,but 2021 nipaseko chance nikhale president napapata u are my brother elo u are a Christian my brother.

    Reply

  6. Mr makandauko

    Mmmmmmmmm……kusila kwa zinko,how come pf worn to mangango elections? poverty is killing us ku Western…………..

    Reply

  7. Proud Geor

    Strong Hold 4 Hyna Hanyala hh in short you’ve lost both the parliamentary cit and mweene,people have spoken through the ballot.I see hyna hanyala resigning in 2021 after loosing to President ECL.Muzamuziba Yesu just wait

    Reply

  8. D L B

    whaaaaat?! Again? P Force is coming very dangerous mwee. What more 2021? Kule ci dununa fye.

    Reply

  9. Chishimba Kambwili you are next in Roan, better be ready and ask for help from Kalusa and his brother

    No comment for now

    Reply

  10. Edward Tembo

    Well done Pf

    Reply

  11. Big pipe Aisha

    No strategy at all, bakuponona in your bedroom and they grab your wife, at I it’s OK. OK kuti, wakeup sleepy head

    Reply

  12. Pythias Mambwe

    Wait for a big one in 2021.Congrats PF!

    Reply

  13. Rocky

    Very interesting kaa, people complaining that our economy has collapsed because of PF government, but the ballot has spoken itself that this gov’t is working hard. Eventhough their lapses here and there, but basically Edgar ‘s government has performed well as compared to the mistakes they’ve committed. In my view I give them 7 out of 10.

    Reply

  14. Hotness

    Congrates pf

    Reply

  15. claver kolwe

    Comment congratulation pf for scooping it

    Reply

  16. Peter Kabali

    Congrats PF you ve beaten Upnd in their own backyard, work hard upnd is not a walkover party you ve to do more especially 2021 sweet victory.

    Reply

  17. Albright

    Wonderful.

    Reply

  18. chitu hingandu

    Comment i like it! where is kapena mwamba and larry mweetwa

    Reply

  19. EDGAR UR PRESIDO

    Ba hh mukali nanthota?

    Reply

  20. Mr.bemba land is great.

    Hh is a good person to lead the country, and if you don’t know the way hh he behaves it is very clear that 2021 niyake.

    Reply

  21. Whiteson

    Yah! Rocky, very interesting indeed, serious headache for HH and agony is to be told to dialogue with someone who enters your bedroom(constituency), your wife(upnd voters) inside, during daytime(losing big margin).

    Reply

  22. Muntu mufunelo

    Never force things if they are not working out Mr hh ,people say u have money but why should u continue to have heartbreaks like this??? Sir if you were not designed to be a president ninshi nifyo fine…,..

    Reply

  23. Jop

    Why

    Reply

  24. Chimuka siamatika

    My president HH never loose hope we r just waiting for a ryt tym our dreams will never end till state house we r not backcyliders

    Reply

  25. Luck Muwaya

    Congratulations pf for scooping managing by-election.

    Reply

  26. Osei

    Congrats let those who have eyes see the hard working government and deside to work with it.

    Reply

  27. Bk

    When the Creator GOD sayS YES no man can Say NO

    Reply

  28. HH

    Dear country men and women,am here to announce to u that I have resigned from active politics after being hammered, butchered and white washed to this so called presidol hachagwa, and now i believe ,,,,,,,”maama ndaboooola ku mazabuukaaaa ” kulusaka kuno vintu nivovu or kumangango iyeeee😂😂😂😂

    Reply

  29. MM

    Please advice hh he has turned himself into a god he is too proud. Look he had rremined with southern only.

    Reply

  30. Sibweni

    Mangango pipo u hav chose developmt not fake promise of havin mp 2 pliz the party which chose him or her 2 b on a seat. Zambian outspoken opposition leaders hav nothing 2 offer the pipo of this constitutency. Normal man and woman wil support pf bcoz job is bin done and thank u once more 4 yo vote.

    Reply

  31. MJ

    ROAN CONSTITUENCY here we come.WAPYA BAISA

    Reply

  32. Skb

    Victory belongs to the VICTORS !! Next stop ROAN. PROPHETS of DOOM you can still go back to CONCOURT and cry your rigging anthem. It’s you constitutional right which you enjoy to abuse so often.VIVA ECL. VIVA PF. Muzazonda ,muzalema.

    Reply

  33. Hammer

    UPND’s stronghold is social media where fake names are order of the day and one individual can be using 100 names.
    Mighty PF deals with real people. Just watch The space .

    Reply

  34. Kasanga

    Keep it up Mr putu, the only problem that I witnessed in mangango is that the who contested in upnd was not in the interest of people for mangango due to his past failures, so upnd should be careful when adopting candidates,no mater Pf has scooped mangango is still remain to be a strong hold for upnd.go and enjoy putu.

    Reply

  35. C2

    I wish it was in North Western where the majority voters are blind Viva pf

    Reply

  36. Majoni Tyson

    Bye elections can give u a wrong picture. Come 2021 general election. This has marked the end of this cruel party of pf.

    Reply

  37. Majoni Tyson

    Reply

  38. mengmoreler

    We knew it kayili he ored said dat if u want to eat well then join us and ubomba mwibala ulya mwibala.so wat do u expect,bt com 2021 ask RB knw how thngs are wina azalila.

    Reply

  39. Kaziya narycious

    Kambwili

    Reply

  40. Cliff

    If u cant beat them, join them

    Reply

  41. Majoni Tyson

    We have decided to vote for pf so that we can finish the money we borrowed from China and that we’ve sold Zafficco together. A gud lesson is coming upnd for life.

    Reply

    • mulobezi

      Wen u hav lost jst admit,pipo hav seen nothin in th opposition.bravo westen power waking up.

      Reply

  42. CHALE COOL

    Madala politics of long ago is not of today or tomorror so there a big different or like boxing.just admit that bola yalula badala you are no longer popular what more 2021. the problem of upnd is they like waisting too much time on things which are not hopeful, be like the late sata. not always bosting that im more educated what matters is to have wisdom.

    Reply

  43. Paul tena

    Awe Bwafya

    Reply

Leave a Reply