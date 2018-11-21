PF SCOOP MANGANGO BY-ELECTION

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has scooped the Mangango Parliamentary by-election with their candidate Goodwin Putu polling 5,618 ahead of his closest rival Akakandelwa Mwendoi of the UPND who got 3, 987 votes.

In third place was UPPZ candidate Chingumbe Kabindama with 607 votes while NDC’s Yuvwenu Kashandola was the tail-ender in the race after amassing 122 votes.

Returning officer Chipango Musangu declared Putu as winner at about 04:00 hours with 39 of the 40 polling stations counted.

Musangu said that despite results of one polling station remaining they could not overturn the wide margin Putu enjoyed.

The seat has been wrestled from the UPND whose incumbent Naluwa Mweene died in August in a road traffic accident.

Final results for Mangango by election

NDC 122, UPPZ 607, UPND 3987, PF 5618

10448 total votes….114 rejected

Nalulembwe 388