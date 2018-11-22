23 ZAFFICO Rioters Plead Not Guilty

Another set of 23 residents of Kitwe who allegedly took part in the riots that looted Chinese shops over the ZAFFICO saga pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate Court.
The 23 who appeared before Magistrate Leonard Tembo are charged with two counts of rioting and causing damage to buildings contrary to the Laws of Zambia.
Particulars of the offence are that, the 23 on November 5, 2018, in Kitwe, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did take part in a riot and breached the peace and terrorised the public.
In count two, the 23 on November 5, 2018 in Kitwe jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, being riotous, assembled together and unlawfully damaged a building namely Xingmay Supermarket, the property of Guy Kalumba valued at K5,000 contrary to the Laws of Zambia.
When the charge was read before them, the 23 pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Magistrate Tembo has since granted the 23 accused persons bail with a sum of K 5,000 in their own recognizance and one working surety.
The matter has since been adjourned to December 7th, 2018 for commencement of trial.
6 Comments
Jms
RIOTING IS BUT DESTROYING ANOTHER BAD ONE SORRY
Moses
They deserve punishment for riotous behavior, unlawful assembly and damaging property. This is a bleach of peace. They deliberately ignored right procedure of launching a complaint. If there are some who were found with them but were not part of the riot, too bad for them. Find a way to scan and release innocent ones.
james hatembo akawawawa
we have been tought at school that EDUCATION IS KEY. now after we have that key, the government is about to change the padlock.now wat is the use of key? am using lemantation 5:1—-21 but anyway tabalanda saana.
Shagi
Gullible, naive and overzealous fools. Where is the instigator they follow blindly to come and save them Throwing innocent families in unnecessary problems, what a shame!
Gangsta Grabs
I think someone paid the bail money,there is some backing out there.the state will fail to prove the case because ma bread they were carrying the police confiscated and took home
King cool
I think this guy with the names look like a a chair should pay for the bail for everyone there.. and you stupid people learn when to protest against. Not anyhow.