23 ZAFFICO Rioters Plead Not Guilty

Another set of 23 residents of Kitwe who allegedly took part in the riots that looted Chinese shops over the ZAFFICO saga pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate Court.

The 23 who appeared before Magistrate Leonard Tembo are charged with two counts of rioting and causing damage to buildings contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that, the 23 on November 5, 2018, in Kitwe, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did take part in a riot and breached the peace and terrorised the public.

In count two, the 23 on November 5, 2018 in Kitwe jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, being riotous, assembled together and unlawfully damaged a building namely Xingmay Supermarket, the property of Guy Kalumba valued at K5,000 contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the charge was read before them, the 23 pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Tembo has since granted the 23 accused persons bail with a sum of K 5,000 in their own recognizance and one working surety.

The matter has since been adjourned to December 7th, 2018 for commencement of trial.