Amos Chanda and Siliya Subpoena Ruling Adjouned to Nov 28

The Constitutional Court has reserved its ruling to November 28 on whether to compel Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya, President Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda and two journalists to testify in the case in which PeP leader Sean Tembo wants the court to declare that the Head of State violated the constitution by accepting the Eswatini land as a gift without declaring it to the nation.

Justice Martin Musaluke has reserved his ruling in the matter following an application to subpoena the state witnesses by the Tembo after hearing arguments from both parties.

In their submissions, filed earlier before court Tembo told the Court that he risks losing his petition in which he wants the court to declare that President Edgar Lungu breached the constitution by accepting and receiving the Eswatini land as a gift without declaring it to the state if the court will not grant him an application for subpoena to compel the five state witnesses to testify in the case.

The petitioner made an application to subpoena the state witnesses among them Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya, President Lungu’s press Aide Amos Chanda , The Mast Newspaper Journalists Oliver Chisenga and the Zambia Daily Mail Newspaper Journalist Steven Mvula.

Tembo has asked the court to consider compelling the witnesses to testify on the trial date in the interest of justice as his case may collapse for lack of evidence.

According to the petitioner compelling the witnesses to testify will be taking a step forward in providing proof to the allegations stated in his petition.

He said he believes that Kalaluka is not in any position to decide what is good for the petitioners case given the fact that he is inherently conflicted by virtue of the fact that he is the respondent in this matter.

Tembo said was is his further belief that the respondent will not be prejudiced in any way if the court granted him leave to issue subpoena to the five witnesses given that the respondent will have an opportunity to cross examine them once on the stand.

He added that the court has jurisdiction to grant leave to issue subpoena to compel the witnesses to testify.

According to Tembo if the court does not compel the witnesses to testify they are likely to abscond from court on trial date.

But Chief State Advocate Joe Simachela told the court that Tembo’s case may be disposed of without even hearing the witnesses.