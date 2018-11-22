Chingola’s Citizen University Directors Nabbed for Swindling Applicants

Three directors at Citizen University in Chingola have pleaded not guilty to four counts of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The trio Kafula Mubanga, 41, Benny Mubanga, 34, and Ndinda Musukwa are jointly charged for allegedly purporting to offer clinical medicine when in fact not.

Particulars before court are that on June, 6, 2018 the trio whilst acting together with other persons unknown did obtain K 2, 000 cash purporting that Citizen University is an approved institution to offer clinical medicine when in fact not.

In the second count the trio on June, 26, 2018 obtained K 4, 200. In third count on July, 28, 2018 obtained K 2, 350 and in the fourth count on September, 24, 2018 the trio obtained K428 all on the pretext that Citizen University is an approved institution to offer Clinical medicine when in fact not.

When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Prudence Siluka the trio pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

Magistrate Siluka has since adjourned the matter to December 13, 2018 for commencement of trial.