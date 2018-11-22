Chingola’s Citizen University Directors Nabbed for Swindling Applicants

Three directors at Citizen University in Chingola have pleaded not guilty to four counts of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to the laws of Zambia.
The trio Kafula Mubanga, 41, Benny Mubanga, 34, and Ndinda Musukwa are jointly charged for allegedly purporting to offer clinical medicine when in fact not.
Particulars before court are that on June, 6, 2018 the trio whilst acting together with other persons unknown did obtain K 2, 000 cash purporting that Citizen University is an approved institution to offer clinical medicine when in fact not.
In the second count the trio on June, 26, 2018 obtained K 4, 200. In third count on July, 28, 2018 obtained K 2, 350 and in the fourth count on September, 24, 2018 the trio obtained K428 all on the pretext that Citizen University is an approved institution to offer Clinical medicine when in fact not.
When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Prudence Siluka the trio pleaded not guilty to all the offences.
Magistrate Siluka has since adjourned the matter to December 13, 2018 for commencement of trial.
People lets cast our nets wide before entrusting service providers to our money. You could even consult Security wings before entrusting conmen to your Hard earned cash.
These days Trust even between/among family members is a rare jewel. Comment
these men are really crocks please cage them have also swindled the landlord at main social club in the name of wanting to purchase the building and using the facility for close to a year without paying rent and ended up running away. Please your worship cage the bustards
those men are really crocks please cage them there have also swindled the landlord Main social club in the name of wanting to purchase the building and ended up using the facility close to a year without paying rent and run away. Your WORSHIP cage them there deserve no mercy.
