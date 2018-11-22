Dora Concerned with Unprofessionalism in Some Radio Stations

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya says whilst government is happy with the growing number of radio stations across the country, it is however concerned with the levels of unprofessionalism in some radio stations.

Siliya says there is need for practitioners and radio broadcasters to ensure high levels of professionalism that upholds journalism ethics with emphasis on truthfulness, objectivity, fairness and honesty.

Siliya said this in Lusaka today in a speech read on her behalf by Director for Press and Media Development, Isaac Chipampe at the official opening of a two days MISA Zambia 2018 Radio Indaba.

She called for a self- regulatory regime for the media to address issues of un-professionalism.

The Minister however assured delegates that government will continue to create an enabling environment for the media to thrive.

She challenged the media players to come up with productions that would protect the industry and increase listenership.

The Minister disclosed that she will soon be signing a Statutory Instrument that would ensure that broadcasting regulations were adhered to and that she expects radio stations to address all bad vices in the sector.

And MISA Zambia National Director, Austin Kayanda, said the momentum of change in the radio industry is accelerating and has provided a platform in finding new pathways in improving radio content.

Kayanda said the media should remain proactive and relevant at all times.

The BBC Media Action Country Director, Soren Johannsen said media journalists must be professional, ethical, and be able to abide by strong journalism guidelines if they are to protect themselves and serve the people.