Hichilema says Meeting with Pres. Lungu was Frank

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says he had an open and frank discussion with President Edgar Lungu during their recent private meeting facilitated by the Church Mother Bodies.
And Hichilema has thanked his supporters on the Copperbelt for the solidarity during his appearance at Ndola Central Police on Tuesday.
During a press briefing at the party secretariat, Hichilema thanked the Church Mother Bodies for accepting to lead the dialogue process.
“I met my colleague for us to talk about dialogue, that we can’t draw this any longer, we cannot procrastinate this when citizens are hurting,” he said.
“I am glad to say the meeting was open, the meeting was polite, the meeting was also frank and we agreed that we must provide leadership and dialogue is one of the platforms we need to utilize.”
“We will go to this dialogue with no pre-conditions, anything that is hurting our people will be brought to the table.”
Hichilema said that among the key issues that they discussed with President Lungu was to end political violence.
He said that they agreed to restore the rule of rule among other demands.
Hichilema said that he had talked about the alleged deteriorated human rights situation in the country.
He said that the dialogue process should not confuse the people but bring clarity.
The UPND leader said the church had provided guidance over the process.
“I thank church leaders for accepting to take this obligation, it is not a duty that is light. They have taken the responsibility of guiding the nation,” he said.
Hichilema said that his party had made significant gains in the round of local government by-elections and one constituency by-election.
He alleged that the UPND top leadership could not be present during the campaigns as they were restricted.
Hichilema said the Copperbelt community had rendered him his greatest support during his interrogation.
He also praised the police for having conducted themselves professionally.
Hichilema thanked NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili and PAC leader Andyford Banda for having travelled to Ndola in solidarity with his during the interrogation.
The press conference began with a moment of silence in honour of Sesheke Member of Parliament Frank Kufakwandi.
38 Comments
