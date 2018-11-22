Hotel Staffer Jailed for Two Years for Stealing TV

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a former food and beverages supervisor at Water Falls hotel to two years imprisonment for stealing a television from her former employers.

This is in a matter in which Violet Moono, 25, of Kaunda square was charged with theft by servant.

Particulars are that on November 10 this year, Moono, being employed as a food and beverages supervisor at Water Falls Hotel, allegedly stole a Samsung LG plasma television worth K3, 900, the property of her employers.

The matter came up yesterday for plea before magistrate Nsunge Chanda.

“Yes, I stole it,” Moono said.

Asked why she stole, Moono told the court that it was because she did not have a television set at home.

Facts are that on the material day, a maintenance supervisor at Water Falls Hotel received a report of a missing 32-inch Samsung plasma television from room six.

The matter was reported to the hotel’s security department which later instituted investigations into the matter.

Officials from the security department called all the workers and interviewed them over the missing television.

Moono and the rest of the workers expressed ignorance about the missing television.

The matter was reported to Chelstone police station where investigations linked Moono to the missing television.

An employee at Water Falls Hotel informed the police that the missing television was at Moono’s place.

The television was recovered from Moono’s house.

In mitigation, Moono asked for forgiveness because her mother and relatives would suffer.

“I would like to apologise for the inconvenience I caused. I keep my mum and pay school fees for my younger sister,” she said.

Magistrate Chanda said theft by servant is a very serious offence which cannot go unpunished.

“Stealing from your employers is a very serious offence because your company entrusts you with their property. Am sure this [theft] has been going on for a long time,” she said.

Magistrate Chanda said she had to punish Moono to deter would be offenders.

After the verdict was passed, Moono broke down.